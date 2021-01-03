Another strike looms in varsities, as NAAT issues FG 14-day ultimatum

…demands fair allocation of N40bn earned allowance

Barely two weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off it’s over nine months strike, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government.

The university workers, who are protesting the disparity in the N40 billion earned allowance released to the four university-based unions to share, are also demanding a release of 50 percent of the N71 billion accrued allowance being owed members of NAAT from the 2009 agreement reached between government and the union.

Already, the Union has conveyed its grievances and the ultimatum in a letter written and delivered to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, informing him of their planned industrial action.

The NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, who made this known in Abuja, also lamented that the 2009 agreement, which ought to have been renegotiated after three years, was yet to be fully implemented.

He said: “We have written to government that NAAT as a body ought to have been given a specified percentage of the N40 billion. You must define it. You can’t just say ASUU 75 percent and others 25 per cent. Let us know the specific percentage you are giving to NAAT as a union.

“In the MoU we entered with government on November 18, in item number 2b, we demanded that in sharing of the N40 billion released; that government should clearly define what is going to be allocated to each Union and government agreed to the genuineness of our demands and said NUC and Federal Ministry of Education will work it out in conjunction with the union. And what they have done negates completely the spirit of that MoU

“We have given government an ultimatum of 14 days. We wrote to government on December 30. And we have given government 14 working days and if at the end of the 14 working days our demands are not met, we will resume our suspended strike.

“Definitely we will close down the schools, definitely there will be no opening of schools. If anybody thinks that ASUU has called of its strike and that schools will reopen, then let the person dare us. Let us know how effective or how possible it is for schools to reopen when technologists are on strike?

“If government in its own wisdom has said ASUU should take N30 billion from the N40 billion released, it is not the business of my union. But we have also told government that the arrears accruable to my union since 2009 to 2020, they have paid up to 2012, is N71 billion and we have demanded for 50 percent of that amount and we have also given government an ultimatum of 14 days if government fails to do that, we will call out our members on strike. Nobody has monopoly of closing or opening of universities by strike. We have said that repeatedly.”

