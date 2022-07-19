Another suspected Kuje prison escapee arrested in Kaduna

Baba Negedu, KADUNA One of the inmates that escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been arrested in Kaduna. Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige made this known to journalists in the state yesterday. Jalige said the suspect, a Kano indigene, was arrested in Kaduna State on his way to Kano. He stated that the arrest was sequel to the state Commissioner of Police’s directive to all tactical commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to mount purposeful surveillance across all inlets to Kaduna State following the attack in Kuje. He said following instructions by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, the operatives responded effectively which has started yielding positive results with the arrest of a suspected escapee on the July 17, 2022 at about 1930hrs. Jalige who also gave the name of the suspect as Ali Shuaibu, 60yrs of age and an indigene of Kano State was apprehended by the Police operatives at a location in Kaduna. He said, “The suspect on preliminary investigation revealed that he is part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Center. “The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Yekini A. Ayoku also directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for proper placement.
