Another traditional ruler burnt to death in Ogun

Unknown persons, suspected tobe hoodlumshave allegedly burnt the Baale of Olowe Gbagura in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Akin Muheedeen to death. New Telegraph gathered that, the village head had gone out to observe the Islamic morning prayer (Subhi), when fire was discovered within his compound.

This is coming one month after the Olu of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, ObaAyindeOdetola, waskilledand his corpse burnt to ashes over an alleged chieftaincy dispute among members of the community.

Family sources who confirmed the death of the village head to our correspondent, said the assailants broke a window to gain access to where the man was assassinated.

They are of the belief that the assailants set the man on fire after killing him. Itwasgatheredthatthedeceased Baale currently had an issue with some people over land matters.

It was further gathered that, he was recently arrested and arraigned for hisalleged involvement in a tussle with some individuals claiming ownership of a land he was equally laying claim to. The village head, who was expected to appear in court on March 15, had reportedlycommenced theprocess of resolution of the matter before his death on yesterday morning.

One of his wives, Silifat, while confirming the incident, said she was returning from the mosque around 6am when she saw fire billowing from their compound.

“When I saw the fire, I shouted, I didn’t know what was happening. I rushed down, only to discover that my husband was on fire, already dead. We later found out that a window at the back of the house was broken. We didn’t know who killed him,” Silifat said

