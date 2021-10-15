Another tragedy hits Kenya Athletics; after Tirop another athlete killed by boyfriend

According to a Kenyan newsletter, Tuco, another female athlete has been killed by her lover. The report has it that Edith Muthoni, 27, was murdered on the night of Tuesday, October 12, by her boyfriend

The athlete who participated in local races succumbed to the injuries inflicted on her by her lover Kennedy Nyamu The two reportedly fought over the man’s phone when the altercation turned deadly.

The local athlete was reportedly hacked to death by her lover after the lady reportedly tried to go through his phone. The Standard reported the marathoner who participated in local races, was rushed to the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital while in a critical condition by well-wishers.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation indicated Nyamu took detectives to the murder scene.

