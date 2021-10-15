Sports

Another tragedy hits Kenya Athletics; after Tirop another athlete killed by boyfriend

According to a Kenyan newsletter, Tuco, another female athlete has been killed by her lover. The report has it that Edith Muthoni, 27, was murdered on the night of Tuesday, October 12, by her boyfriend

The athlete who participated in local races succumbed to the injuries inflicted on her by her lover Kennedy Nyamu The two reportedly fought over the man’s phone when the altercation turned deadly.

The local athlete was reportedly hacked to death by her lover  after the lady reportedly tried to go through his phone. The Standard reported the marathoner who participated in local races, was rushed to the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital while in a critical condition by well-wishers.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation indicated Nyamu took detectives to the murder scene.

Sports

Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]
Sports

Mayor of Florence apologises to Osimhen over racist abuse

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has apologised to Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Cameroon midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly for the racist slur aimed at them by a section of Fiorentina’s supporters.   The three African stars played crucial roles to help Napoli come from a goal defOsimhen  icit to earn a […]
Sports

Omotayo relishes first Olympics

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigeria’s table tennis sensation, Jide Omotayo, is happy to be part of the country’s team to the Tokyo Olympic Games. Omotayo said he was elated to be representing the country at the games for the first time in his career. “Olympic Games are held every four years and athletes in various sports all over the […]

