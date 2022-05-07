Another two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Another two-storey building has collapsed at Ago Palace Way area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, emergency officials report.

The two-storey building located at Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/AP filling station, collapsed around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The latest collapse is coming five days after a three-storey building caved in at Ebute Metta area of Lagos, killing 10 people, with 23 others rescued.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the Agency responded to the incident at 3 a.m. on Saturday, 7th May 2022.

”On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before the building collapsed.

”Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.

”A head count of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off,” he said.

He added that the operation was concluded at about 5:23am, adding that the site would be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...