Another Umahi’s aide resigns

Another aide of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Chief Ogbonnia Oko Enyum, has resigned his appointment. There had been some resignations in the governor’s cabinet since he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November last year. Enyum, the Special Assistant to the Governor on School Monitoring, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, said in his resignation letter dated 30th March, 2021 and addressed to the governor said Umahi’s current disposition towards him had made him to realise that he had no place any longer in his government.

The resignation letter read thus; “Your Excellency, your preference for my younger sister, for reasons best known to you, have compelled me to take this decision in order to avoid rancour and acrimony. “Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good conscience, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me.”

Electricity customer-friendly bill passes second reading in House

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed through second reading a bill to make it mandatory for electricity distribution companies to reimburse consumers who incur expenses on the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the national grid in Nigeria. The bill, sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta), was subsequently committed to the committee […]

