Another Umahi’s aide resigns

Another aide of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Chief Ogbonnia Oko Enyum, has resigned his appointment. There had been some resignations in the governor’s cabinet since he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November last year. Enyum, the Special Assistant to the Governor on School Monitoring, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, said in his resignation letter dated 30th March, 2021 and addressed to the governor said Umahi’s current disposition towards him had made him to realise that he had no place any longer in his government.

The resignation letter read thus; “Your Excellency, your preference for my younger sister, for reasons best known to you, have compelled me to take this decision in order to avoid rancour and acrimony. “Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good conscience, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me.”

