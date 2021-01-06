Another warning shot from Kukah, ‘Darkness is setting in’

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Revd. Matthew Kukah, has further increased the pressure on political leaders in and out of government, warning that darkness was fast approaching.

He said that the sun was fast receding on the country and as such there should be a sense of urgency.

Kukah likened Nigeria to a huge wasteland with a huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

The fiery cleric spoke while delivering a sermon entitled, ‘A Nation in Search of its Soul,’ at the wake keep Mass for His Grace, Archbishop Peter Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna.

“Today, our dear nation is like the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat. He has to do it with a sense of urgency because darkness is setting in as the sun quickly recedes.

“Our nation has become one huge wasteland, huge debris of deceit, lies, treachery, double-dealing and duplicity.

“Nigerian politics has become a huge Trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation,” Kukah lamented.

He also noted that the levels of frustration in the country were rising by the day, adding, “We can see all this in the rise in domestic violence and inter-communal conflicts.

“A combination of all these has turned us into a nation at war with itself.”

Kukah’s Christmas day message where he admonished President Muhammadu Buhari, on the need to live up to his oath of office, had unsettled the government and its supporters.

