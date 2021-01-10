Another win for Funke Shobowale

As far as real estate investment is concerned, Pragmatic Homes sure can’t be put aside with a wave of hand.

That is because it ranks amongst real estate companies that members of the public are confident in dealing with on account of the company’s high rating and fair deals.

As a company with clear vision of how to serve the people better and be on top of its game, Pragmatic Homes, can be said to have authoritatively moved ahead its peers and setting a laudable pace by signing a cutting edge and innovative pact with a foreign company.

These success is said to be as a result of good leadership of their innovative Managing Director, Funke Shobowale. Pragmatic Homes Limited, under the able leadership of its hardworking and result oriented Managing Director, Shobowale, recently put pen on paper for a partnership deal with a Malaga, Spain based company, Asenjo.Y.Asociados that will act as the technical development consulting partner.

Asenjo.Y.Asociados is expected to collaborate with Pragmatic Homes to provide technical and financial backup. In the same vein, the high flying real estate company has secured services of town planning guru, Bisi Adedire of Bisi Adedire &Partners as its town planning & environmental consultant on all its projects.

