Another youth killed in Aba cult war

Ongoing war between cult groups in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of yet another young man. The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo Stateborn young man was the second death recorded within a few days. It came barely six days after a teenager was reportedly killed on Omuma Road, Over-Rail, Aba.

Residents have linked the latest killing on Osusu Road to that of Omuma Road. Both victims were shot and killed very close to their family homes. Sources told New Telegraph that the Osusu Road victim, like that of Omuma Road, was suspected to be a member of a dreaded street cult group known as Aro- Boys Street Cult. Both victims were still living with their parents.

The sources said the Aro- Boys Street Cult were currently having bloody clashes with some other street cult groups yet to be identified by a name. It was learnt that the parents of the Osusu Road victim were supposed to relocate to their home town in Mbano on Saturday morning prior to his killing on Friday night.

A senior police officer at the Aba Area Command Headquarters, who confirmed the incident, said there was a strong link between the killings and the ongoing cult battle within the Over-Rail axis of Aba. The officer added that until police concluded their investigation on the matter, everything said remained conjectures, not an official report.

A resident of Osusu Road said the entire Over- Rail axis of Aba was now a den of cultists, as residents hardly “sleep with two eyes closed”. He said: “We were all at home when it happened. I learnt someone called him on the phone and he came out not knowing it was a ploy to kill him. Police will do their investigation, but we all have an idea of what’s happening already.

“The Mafia lifestyle which young people are living here is worrisome. None of us wants to get into trouble here with those boys, but the truth is that we parents know the truth. “These Aro-Boys have homes. Some of them sleep in our houses. They’re children born in this area. As I speak to you, they don’t even respect anybody.

“They pull guns at a slightest provocation and even do the unthinkable with flimsy reasons. I think the long years of bad roads that are all over Over-Rail has not helped matters. “From Omuma, Cemetery, Osusu, ST Eugene, Power-Line, New Market Road and Ogbonna Road all we hear all the time is Aro Mate this, Aro Mate that! Aro, Aro, that is all we hear?

Some of them are even shielded by their parents. “If the bad roads are motorable and security agencies are patrolling, we’ll not be in the mess today.

“Marijuana and all kinds of hard drugs are sold in schools around us like Osusu Primary School, Eziobu Primary School, Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO), and even at the back of Omuma Road Primary School near the Railway. Nobody cares about the security of this place.” Another resident, who gave his name simply as Obi, said that on a daily basis, “the rate of crime in Over-Rail keeps increasing”

. He said: “We keep quiet as rape, armed robbery, snatching of phones and handbags have become the order of the day here. “When someone tries to report, they’ll finger you and the next day, you’ll become a target in the area. Some parents are even proud of their children’s criminal behaviour by threatening to send them after you if you have an issue with them.

“These boys go about with various dangerous weapons which they use to dispossess innocent members of the public of their valuables and ‘spoil’ young innocent girls who feel more protected with them. “My biggest worry is that none of them is up to 28

Like this: Like Loading...