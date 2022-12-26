News

ANPMP canvasses support for members that suffered losses from flood

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) has called on the Federal Government to show mercy and support for the members of its association that lost their hospitals or homes due to the recent flood disaster across the country.

In a statement signed by the President of ANPMP, Kay A Adesola and Dr. Ned Okoro, secretary general of the association, the group also appealed to the Federal Government to put a final solution to the perennial occurrence of flood disaster across the land.

According to the ANPMP, some victims of the flood disaster actually lost both hospital and home, ending up in the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP)camp.

“It’s been quite an overwhelming event as the harsh situation in the country has been worsened by this disaster.

“These our members who are victims, are among those of us that have refused to join the ‘Japa phenomenon,’ staying back to cater for the health needs of our people.”

The ‘Japa phenomenon,’

According to Adesola and Okoro, these flood victims are part of the Private Healthcare Providership that contribute about 70 per cent of the health care delivery in the country.

They stated that members of the ANPMP have stressed themselves to raise about #10,000,000 only which has been distributed to the affected members but this remains a little drop in the ocean of need.

“We use this medium to reach out to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Hon. Sadiya Umar Faruoq; various governmental and; non-governmental organisations to extend supportive milk of humanity to these colleagues who have suffered so much losses and are finding things so tough as an aftermath of the flood disaster.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Poll: US Mission hails voters, INEC

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The United States Mission to Nigeria has congratulated Ekiti State citizens on the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in the state. The mission in a statement equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies that helped in facilitating a secure election with a credible outcome. The statement read: “The United States […]
News

IPOB not criminals to be granted amnesty, Kanu’s brother tells Soludo

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanunta Kanu, has objected to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s offer of amnesty to members of the group, arguing that they are not criminals to  deserve amnesty.   Reacting to Soludo’s offer of amnesty to every arm-bearing non-state actors in […]
News

2023: Orji visits Tinubu, vows to deliver S’East votes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ndubuisi Ugah Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senate Chief Whip, Chief Orji Kalu, Sunday pledged to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu, in the South East. Kalu, a former Abia State Governor, who represents Abia North, gave this assurance when he paid a personal visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica