ANPMP seeks support for members that suffered losses from flood

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) has called on the Federal Government to show mercy and support for the members of its association that lost their hospitals or homes due to the recent flood disaster across the country.

In a statement signed by the President of ANPMP, Kay A Adesola and Dr. Ned Okoro, secretary general of the association, the group also appealed to the Federal Government to put a final solution to the perennial occurrence of flood disaster across the land. According to the ANPMP, some victims of the flood disaster actually lost both hospital and home, ending up in the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp.

“It’s been quite an overwhelming event as the harsh situation in the country has been worsened by this disaster. “These our members who are victims, are among those of us that have refused to join the ‘Japa phenomenon,’ staying back to cater for the health needs of our people.” According to Adesola and Okoro, these flood victims are part of the Private Healthcare Providership that contribute about 70 per cent of the health care delivery in the country.

They stated that members of the ANPMP have stressed themselves to raise about #10,000,000 only which has been distributed to the affected members but this remains a little drop in the ocean of need. “We use this medium to reach out to the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Hon. Sadiya Umar Faruoq; various governmental and; non-governmental organisations to extend supportive milk of humanity to these colleagues who have suffered so much losses and are finding things so tough as an aftermath of the flood disaster.”

 

