Islam

Ansar-Ud-Deen organises training for missionaries

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), Lagos State council, has held a training programme for missioners in the state. The training was held at the newly constructed headquarters of the association in Isheri. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Salaudeen, said it was meant to ensure uniformity in the programmes of the association. Alhaji Salaudeen said: “We have Order of Services which outlines the guidelines for all our programmes, hence we want to train our missioners to be in conformity with those services vis-a-vis jumat service, naming, nikkah, house warming, among others.

“We should not spend more than one hour according to our Order of Services but nowadays because of the monetary incentives, some of our missionaries are now deviating, spending longer time just to get more money. They forget that those programmes are not really meant for funds generation; they are meant for spiritual development. We want to go back to the era where we didn’t spend more than one hour in those programmes.” According to him, punishment awaits missioners who go against the constitution of the association The ADSN state council’s missioner, Imam Zakariyah Muhammad Thanni, corroborated Alhaji Salaudeen’s stand on punishment for erring missioners. According to him, if anyone is found wanting, Ansar-Ud- Deen has a system to checkmate such person. The punitive measure, he said, was to debar their members from derailing.

“Imams are accountable to Allah and to the society. I have not seen any of our imams disciplined before because they know they are responding first to Allah. They are conscious that whatever they do, they are going to be questioned and queried on the Day of Judgment,” he said. Imam Thanni stated that training was to continue to get the best out of the missioners.

“Our Prophet laid more emphasis on knowledge. That is why training is very important for our imams, even for any profession. It is a function that must be carried out regularly for missioners to be abreast of new development, new activities, new ideas and ideals, in line with Ansar-Ud-Deen’s programmes,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Ahmadiyya excites Osun Gov with university project

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for the decision to establish its Minaret International University and for citing the institution in the state’s town of Ikirun. Oyetola gave the commendation at the turning of sod and foundation laying ceremony of the university. The governor said his administration considered […]
Islam

Again, Saudi shuts borders on lesser pilgrims from U.S., UK, 17 others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has, again, slammed entry restrictions on lesser hajj pilgrims, diplomats, and health practitioners and their families from 19 countries including tge United States (US); the United Kingdom (UK); South Africa and 16 other countries due to the second wave of COVID-19. An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated […]
Islam

NACOMYO, MSSN fault PFN’s position on proposed Shariah law in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have condemned the position of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on the introduction of Shariah law in the South West. The PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, had warned the Senate to reject a memo presented during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica