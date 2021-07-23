Ansar-Ud-Deen organises training for missionaries

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN), Lagos State council, has held a training programme for missioners in the state. The training was held at the newly constructed headquarters of the association in Isheri. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Salaudeen, said it was meant to ensure uniformity in the programmes of the association. Alhaji Salaudeen said: “We have Order of Services which outlines the guidelines for all our programmes, hence we want to train our missioners to be in conformity with those services vis-a-vis jumat service, naming, nikkah, house warming, among others.

“We should not spend more than one hour according to our Order of Services but nowadays because of the monetary incentives, some of our missionaries are now deviating, spending longer time just to get more money. They forget that those programmes are not really meant for funds generation; they are meant for spiritual development. We want to go back to the era where we didn’t spend more than one hour in those programmes.” According to him, punishment awaits missioners who go against the constitution of the association The ADSN state council’s missioner, Imam Zakariyah Muhammad Thanni, corroborated Alhaji Salaudeen’s stand on punishment for erring missioners. According to him, if anyone is found wanting, Ansar-Ud- Deen has a system to checkmate such person. The punitive measure, he said, was to debar their members from derailing.

“Imams are accountable to Allah and to the society. I have not seen any of our imams disciplined before because they know they are responding first to Allah. They are conscious that whatever they do, they are going to be questioned and queried on the Day of Judgment,” he said. Imam Thanni stated that training was to continue to get the best out of the missioners.

“Our Prophet laid more emphasis on knowledge. That is why training is very important for our imams, even for any profession. It is a function that must be carried out regularly for missioners to be abreast of new development, new activities, new ideas and ideals, in line with Ansar-Ud-Deen’s programmes,” he said.

