Ansaru-Ud-Deen to FG: Please alleviate Nigerians’ suffering

Concerned by the plight of Nigerians in the face of rising inflation, insecurity and other challenges, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and Overseas has called on the federal government to take urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the citizens. The Islamic organisation also urged Nigerians to cooperate with the government in its efforts to solve the problems bedeviling the nation, saying that the task of building a liveable nation is a collective responsibility of everyone. The organisation disclosed this in a communiqué issued after its 10th National Triennial Conference, held in Lagos.

It viewed the worrisome state of insecurity in the nation as an issue that calls for concern from all stakeholders and encouraged the Muslim Ummah to be prayerful and be cautious of our environment, while the government should be more proactive in curbing insecurity in the land.

The conference in session also observed that there is real hunger in the nation coupled with the current fuel scarcity, which is making life unbearable for the majority of Nigerians. It, therefore, urged governments at all levels to take urgent action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians in this regard. It enjoined the Muslim Ummah to exercise their civic rights by obtaining their PVC and voting during the forthcoming 2023 elections, even as it advised them not to sell their votes and be more concerned about the competence of the candidates than religious consideration.

At the four-day conference titled: “Parenting and the Psychosocial Effects of Immorality, Insecurity, and Economic Challenges to Nationhood,” which was delivered by the National Missioner of the organization, Sheikh Abdur Rahman Olanrewaju Ahmad, the organisation, called on parents to pay attention to their kids in order to build a society of responsible people, Speaking at the conference, Sheikh Ahmad said that the security challenges confronting Nigeria today were a result of several untrained children who have grown up to terrorize other responsible citizens and the nation at large. The renowned Islamic scholar urged the citizenry to revert to the old and cherished moral values that made for good parenting, saying that despite the advancement in technology and modernity, there is a need for parents to train their wards in the way parenting was done in the olden days in order for them to become responsible citizens.

The cleric identified moral decadence as responsible for ritual killings, kidnapping, thuggery, armed banditry, corruption, etc., which, according to him, has become the norm in the country going by the reports of daily happenings. While declaring the conference open, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Maruf Akinderu, appreciated the Ansar-ud-Deen Society for the promotion of education and religious harmony in Nigeria.

The Governor also admonished parents and religious bodies like Ansar-ud- Deen to work together with the government to curb crime and societal vices. The conference in session also expressed worry about the parlous state of the nation’s economy and urged the government to halt the seeming freefall of the Naira against the world’s major currencies.

The organisation, in its communique, also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating state of the education sector in Nigeria and the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). It, therefore, advised the government to consider the requests of the University Dons while the leadership of ASUU should also show understanding with a view to bringing the strike to an end so that our children can return to school. At the conference, the National Officers that will pilot the affairs of the Society for the next three years were elected and sworn-in. The dignitaries at the four-day conference include: the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman O. Abou-Nolla; the Chairman, Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Adegbite; the Vice Chancellor of Summit University, Offa; Professor Abiola Musa Aibinu, a renowned preacher; Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello; The National President of Anwarul- Islam Society of Nigeria, among others.

