Antecedents of candidates’ll determine outcome of 2023 polls –Kama

Chief Nkemkanma Kama is the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the Obe-dient Movement, his ambition and other issues

You want to represent the people of your constituency at the House of Representatives, what will you do different from others who have been there?

What will make my representation in the National Assembly different from others is that I have been in the National Assembly within the confines of my position since 1999. So, I know the workings of the National Assembly from A-Z. Ninety per cent of my business has been in the National Assembly. It is difficult to know that I am not a member of the National Assembly or a staff of the Assembly because I am always there at all times. So, with that, I believe that the knowledge I have about the National Assembly will help me to attract developmental projects to my people. Also, coming from the business sector, will be an advantage.

I have a privilege of knowing a lot of people who can intervene when it comes to help me or leverage on the people I know to get things working for my people. I am also looking at the international community. If talk to them and I am sure a lot of them are willing to to see how they can come in. So, the different is that instead of being docile or waiting for government intervention, I will go out of my way to reach out to international organizations and leverage on my exposure in the National Assembly to ensure better representation of my people and better development of my people.

Your constituency has been dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); how confident are you that you can upstage the party and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election?

The election of 2023 is more or less of individuals and not party this time around. I have seen that people are looking at antecedents; what you have done for them so far without even being in office. So, I am putting myself forward because I believe that my people want me to represent them at the National Assembly and the little I have done for them is the selling point and I believe that when others hear what I have done, they would want to support me to win the election.

Do you think the Obi-dient Movement leis going to play any positive role in your victory?

I wouldn’t deny the fact that most people will win their elections because of the Obi-dient Movement. When you deny people their right, they tend to fight back. I believe that in the southern part of this country, especially in the South-East that anybody running on the platform of Labour Party has a great chance. What happened in 2014/2015 is exactly what is going to happen. People are yearning for change, people are inquisitive.

I will comfortably say that Peter Obi has a chance to rule this country because what is happening all over the country today is very strange. About three or four months ago, nobody gave him a chance, it wasn’t possible but we should actually give it to him, a man who picked up a dead wood and gave it life. That alone is a sign that a tree will make a forest because Obi has done something unimaginable.

The only person who has done something close to what Obi is doing now is President Muhammadu Buhari. He is the only person who has done something like this, who has this unalloyed followership, people follow him for absolutely nothing, people who are willing to sacrifice what they have for him without him asking for it. So, this is like actually the Obi thing going on.

What will be your major focus if elected?

One of the major problems we have in our society today is poverty. I read someone say that Ebonyi State is about 76 per cent in the poverty index. It’s scary. One of our major concentration if God finally gives us power is poverty alleviation. We need to find a way to bring our people out of poverty and education is one of those measures. I am also looking at agriculture. We have not been able to harness the agricultural potentials we have in this arable land that God gave to us. We have just been wallowing and talking but nothing has been done so far to use what God has given us to help ourselves.

So, we are going to focus on how to alleviate poverty among our people, especially the women. We are going to form cooperatives for them and engage them meaningfully. Also, health is one of the greatest challenges we have in this society. A medical doctor told me that in Akaeze, they have this big health problem because of the water they drink.

Most of the people there are suffering from liver problem and we just have the so-called general hospital in this local government with just one medical doctor and a few nurses serving an entire local government area as big as that. It’s a bizarre. Someone told me that the only facility functioning in the general hospital in this our area is the mortuary.

This is very worrisome. So, health is a very big challenge and during our campaign, we will see how much medical outreach we can do for our people for now. I realized that the average lifespan of most Ebonyians is 45 to 55 years. That is to say that if you cross 55 years, you are now living on borrowed time and it is not supposed to be so because we live in an environment, where we are close to nature. When you live close to nature, you have things that are not adulterated with chemicals and much fertilizer which supposed to give more life. Unfortunately, it is not working. Poverty alleviation, agriculture, health and education are the four cardinal things we are going to focus on, if elected, to see how to help our people.

