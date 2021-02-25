News

Anthony Ejefoh: the story of Bstock01 Media Founder

Anthony Ejefoh born on April 2nd, 1998 is an Author and entrepreneur from Lagos Nigeria, who is presently among Africa most significant entrepreneur in the digital Marketing.

Anthony Ejefoh has been deeply associated with the Social Media Advertising market for more than 4 years, and also his journey from Digital advertising and marketing teams leading to his very own business, Bstock01 Media Expanding Search, have actually managed him some special understandings into the transforming web content landscape.

He is a 22-year-old business owner from the west Africa. He is the Founder of Bstock01 Media (a media publishing Company), yet prior to this, He has developed an internet agency, amusement company as well as a couple of smaller services. He thinks He started his business journey in the search for Liberty.

Exactly how specifically did his upbringing prepare him to become a business owner? He just understands that for some factor, every little thing he went via pressed him to desire to prosper even more than anything in the globe.

We are based in the West Africa which is a multi-cultural populace,” Anthony Stated. “My journey isn’t about Bstock01 Media”

