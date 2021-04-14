Anthony Farrer Explains the Idea behind “Day in the Life” Video Series on YouTube

It is almost impossible for anyone to sustain relevance in today’s world without an active presence and participation on social media. But beyond relevance, social media is a powerful tool for individuals and businesses to connect with millions across the world. Connecting could mean marketing for some, trading for others, or sharing knowledge for yet many others. Whatever the case, sharing a bond with your “followers”, subscribers or fanbase is something much more than words can describe. Nobody quite understands this better than Anthony William Farrer.

After several years living between multiple jobs, partying so hard and getting on the wrong side of the law, Anthony finally found his passion and is today the founder of a multi-million dollar business, Gentleman Timepieces; a burgeoning wristwatch empire in Dallas dealing in every luxury watch brand you can think of. In just over three years, he has amassed a large clientele and established business relationships built on trust, transparency and openness. But beyond that, Anthony is a master of social media engagement.

His YouTube channel, The Timepiece Gentleman has garnered about 60,000 subscribers, with each of his posts getting an average of 100,000 views within the first two weeks, some surpassing 200,000 views over the course of a month. The reason for this large viewership is the richness of his content. Day in the Life is a YouTube video series that details the highpoints and low points of Anthony’s everyday life and business.

From transactions, official events, decisions, office opening to meetings and exciting encounters, this is one of many ways Anthony Farrer gets his fans and potential clients involved in his daily business. When asked why this is important to him, he says it is necessary to let the people understand your struggles and see the inside dealings that you do to build trust and lasting relationships. “When I strike a deal, they see it; when I make a sale, they see it. They witness my disappointments, surprises, and the entire process of acquiring a watch, polishing it and trading it off”, he says.

There is also the factor of education and enlightenment. Day in the Life goes deep into the origins, mechanics, and social factors of wristwatches, teaching viewers all they need to know about certain Timepieces and their uniqueness for different situations and circumstances. This is a great guide for people to know what wristwatch they need for what occasion. Most importantly, Day in the Life series is a reflection of everyday life for every true American pursuing their legitimate business. It is something that reminds Anthony of his past, and how each day of his life has helped to shape the legacy he now leads.

Furthermore, there is the advantage of transparency. This is, perhaps, one of his outstanding reasons for success. In one of his many writings, John C. Maxwell once stated that Transparency breeds legitimacy. There’s no better way to illustrate those powerful words than to take a close look at the inspiring Anthony Farrer and his spectacular brand, Gentleman Timepieces.

Like this: Like Loading...