Sports

Anthony Joshua cries after defeat to Usky

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Amid tears rolling down his cheeks, Anthony Joshua, said it was really hard for him to say he was proud of himself after his heavyweight boxing bout loss to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

 

“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I’m upset, really, deep down in my heart. “I tried a different style … in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn’t good enough, and tonight wasn’t good enough.”

 

He has however expressed that he has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December following a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday.

 

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah on Saturday.

 

Joshua said he has spoken to his promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants the British heavyweight boxer to have three or four fights next year.

 

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said. “If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

WAFU B U-17: Ugbade charges Eaglets as Nigeria, Burkina clash in final today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Golden Eaglets’ coach, Nduka Ugbade has charged his wards to display Nigeria’s fighting spirit when they clash with their Burkina Faso counterparts in the final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship today. Nigeria and Burkina Faso have picked tickets to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations taking place in Algeria next year but Ugbade warned […]
Sports

EPL: Norwich beat Burnley in tense relegation scrap

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Leicester, Brentford   Bottom club Norwich City kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a quick-fire return to the Championship and dealt a blow to fellow strugglers Burnley with a crucial win at Carrow Road. Pierre Lees-Melou’s first goal since signing from Nice for £3.5m last July and Teemu Pukki’s 86th minute finish […]
Sports

Guilty verdict: Maguire’s Man United captaincy not yet threatened

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are expected to back Harry Maguire as captain in the short-term, despite the defender being found guilty in a Greek court this week. MEN Sport understands there is no immediate decision planned by United to strip Maguire of the captaincy, nor will any ’emergency’ meeting take place in the coming days, contrary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica