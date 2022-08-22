Anthony Joshua cries after defeat to Usky

Amid tears rolling down his cheeks, Anthony Joshua, said it was really hard for him to say he was proud of himself after his heavyweight boxing bout loss to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I’m upset, really, deep down in my heart. “I tried a different style … in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn’t good enough, and tonight wasn’t good enough.”

He has however expressed that he has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December following a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah on Saturday.

Joshua said he has spoken to his promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants the British heavyweight boxer to have three or four fights next year.

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said. “If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

