Anthony Joshua helps fund British amateur boxing

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has helped fund amateur British boxing after the sport was affected by Covid-19 restrictions. Some clubs have been forced to close during the pandemic. The BBC understands Briton Joshua, 31, gave a six-figure sum to the amateur boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland. “It is no secret that without boxing and the family created around my amateur gym, my life could have been very different,” he said. “Boxing helped shaped me, both physically and mentally.” Funding will be provided to the clubs most in need. Gethin Jenkins, Chairman of England Boxing, said: “We are delighted to receive and we thank Anthony for this much-needed financial support and for drawing attention to the role and support the clubs offer in their local communities and with it the need for greater government support to grassroots boxing clubs.” Joshua first became world champion in 2016 when he beat American Charles Martin for the IBF title. His most recent fight was a ninth-round stoppage of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on December 12
Osimhen aiming to win the Capo cannoniere –Agent
William D’Avila, the agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, has admitted that the Nigerian has set sights on winning the Capocannoniere award for the highest goalscorer in Serie A. The 21-year-old arrived at the Campania capital from Lille for €50 million after long negotiations which saw him change agents. The current recipient of the Capocannoniere […]
Carabao Cup: Chelsea thrash Barnsley, Arsenal down Foxes
*Iwobi scores in Everton win Chelsea’s new £71m signing Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick as the Blues thrashed Barnsley to reach the the Carabao Cup fourth round. It was the 21-year-old Germany international’s first goals for the club after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. Tammy Abraham had put the Blues ahead with a […]
Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy
KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]
