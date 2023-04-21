Anthony Joshua Hints On Fight With Deontay Wilder In Saudi Arabia

There have been talks that Anthony Joshua and Wilder could do battle on the same card as a unification bout between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in December.

American Wilder has vowed to produce the first knockout in Saudi Arabia if he steps into the ring with Joshua.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight champion, Joshua who beat Jermaine Franklin this month following back-to-back defeats to Usyk, has suggested he could do battle with Wilder at the end of the year.

“Have you ever heard of anything like that before? Two heavyweight clashes on the same night,” former world champion Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“The rumours that are circulating, there might be some truth behind it.”

He added: “I’m preparing for that big fight when it comes. I’m just taking it one fight at a time and building so that by the time I get to that finish line, I’ve got something in the tank. That’s how I’m getting on with this year.