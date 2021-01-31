Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club donates to orphanage, pledges support

It was showers of prayers and praises for Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club, Anthony, Lagos State, District 4041, Nigeria, as it donated a number of food items and detergents to Agnus Dei Home, Ago, Okota, Lagos and pledged her support to the orphanage anytime the need be.

The supper excited children of Agnus Dei Home, whose bellies were sweetened by the heap of the edible and non edible gifts presented to them by the Club, took turns to offer prayers to God on behalf of the Club and its members, asking God to replenish their pockets for coming to feed them.

It was such a prayer that they prayed from their hearts, singing praises to Almighty God and thanking the Club for the uncommon gesture which the management of the Home, Rev. Sister Josphine Okere, said was overwhelming.

Some of the items donated to the orphanage are bags of rice, beans, flower; cartons of milo, cartons of Dano powdered milk, cartons of indomie, cartons of cornflakes, cartons of sausage roll (Gala), cartons of Eva soap, cartons of biscuits; packs of table water, tin tomatoes, and roll of toilet papers among others.

Titled ‘Feed the Hungry’ the Chairperson of the project said ‘Feed the Hungry’ project of the Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club is the Club’s way of extending its hand of charity to the needy initsimmediateenvironment, an annual regular event that smiles on the faces of the need.y

Urging the Club members never to be weary with doing good, the President of the club, Lion Funke Orimolade (NLCF), insists on the members implored the individual members of the Club to feel free to render any form of personal assistance and donation to the Home to enable it to take proper care of the children.

Lion Funke Orimolade, who thanked the members for the successful outing, collected the orphanage’s account details which she will circulate to members of the club in order for the individual members of the club to render personal help to the Home whenever they feel like doing so

Like this: Like Loading...