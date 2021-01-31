News

Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club donates to orphanage, pledges support

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka Comment(0)

It was showers of prayers and praises for Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club, Anthony, Lagos State, District 4041, Nigeria, as it donated a number of food items and detergents to Agnus Dei Home, Ago, Okota, Lagos and pledged her support to the orphanage anytime the need be.

 

The supper excited children of Agnus Dei Home, whose bellies were sweetened by the heap of the edible and non edible gifts presented to them by the Club, took turns to offer prayers to God on behalf of the Club and its members, asking God to replenish their pockets for coming to feed them.

 

It was such a prayer that they prayed from their hearts, singing praises to Almighty God and thanking the Club for the uncommon gesture which the management of the Home, Rev. Sister Josphine Okere, said was overwhelming.

 

Some of the items donated to the orphanage are bags of rice, beans, flower; cartons of milo, cartons of Dano powdered milk, cartons of indomie, cartons of cornflakes, cartons of sausage roll (Gala), cartons of Eva soap, cartons of biscuits; packs of table water, tin tomatoes, and roll of toilet papers among others.

 

Titled ‘Feed the Hungry’ the Chairperson of the project said ‘Feed the Hungry’ project of the Anthony Village Diamond Lions Club is the Club’s way of extending its hand of charity to the needy initsimmediateenvironment, an annual regular event that smiles on the faces of the need.y

 

Urging the Club members never to be weary with doing good, the President of the club, Lion Funke Orimolade (NLCF), insists on the members implored the individual members of the Club to feel free to render any form of personal assistance and donation to the Home to enable it to take proper care of the children.

 

Lion Funke Orimolade, who thanked the members for the successful outing, collected the orphanage’s account details which she will circulate to members of the club in order for the individual members of the club to render personal help to the Home whenever they feel like doing so

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes – officials

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indonesia rejected this year a proposal by the United States to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, according to four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter. U.S. officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defence and foreign ministers before Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, […]
News

COVID-19: Taraba tops as Lagos records no new case

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released Sunday night by the NCDC. On Saturday, Lagos, which has 20,807 confirmed cases so far, logged 18 cases, out of the 48 reported. But on Sunday, the state reported no new virus incident, […]
News

Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd: The Missing Links in Hosa Okunbo’s Tale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ordinarily, the attempt by Captain Hosa Okunbo to obfuscate the real issues and confuse the public through a massive manipulative media onslaught should be dismissed as a desperate and futile effort to clean his Augean stable. However, the inept and unskillful manner of his media campaign has only revealed to the discerning mind the missing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica