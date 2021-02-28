News

Anti–Buhari comments: Ganduje sacks media aide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muhammad Kabir Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai of his appointment over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government which he is serving.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

 

He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

 

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

 

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Yakasai’s sudden disappearance on Friday after he made a comment on his Twitter handle that President Muhammadu Buhari should either fix the banditry in the North West or resign, raised some dusts.

 

The Department of State Services (DSS), had washed its hands off his disappearance. The DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan said: “We did not arrest or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advises us on issues of critical Security situations in Kano”. Tanko-Yakassai on Friday through his Twitter page #Peacock,

 

in his reaction to the abduction of pupils of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Zamfara State, said: “the fact that the development comes about a week after some schoolboys were also abducted by bandits in Kagara, Niger State, shows the government has failed (in) its primarily responsibility.”

 

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government has failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat. He wrote on Twitter: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties.

 

Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign. “Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

 

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with, perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks? This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless.”

 

Shortly after, Salihu Tanko- Yakasai went under, and his whereabouts according to his friends could not be ascertained, resulting in many insinuating that the DSS must have whisked him away

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Mohammed: No ransom was paid for release of Kankara Schoolboys, Dapchi Schoolgirls

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed has said that no ransom was paid for the release of the abducted Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State and the Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State. He said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Saturday while explaining some of the government’s strategies to curb the rate of […]
News

COVID-19: Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to curtail the spread of coronavirus. He told CNN he believed there would be a “significant reduction” in Covid-19 cases if every American wore a face covering. Biden also said he would order masks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica