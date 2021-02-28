Anti–Buhari comments: Ganduje sacks media aide

Muhammad Kabir Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai of his appointment over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government which he is serving.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Yakasai’s sudden disappearance on Friday after he made a comment on his Twitter handle that President Muhammadu Buhari should either fix the banditry in the North West or resign, raised some dusts.

The Department of State Services (DSS), had washed its hands off his disappearance. The DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan said: “We did not arrest or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advises us on issues of critical Security situations in Kano”. Tanko-Yakassai on Friday through his Twitter page #Peacock,

in his reaction to the abduction of pupils of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Zamfara State, said: “the fact that the development comes about a week after some schoolboys were also abducted by bandits in Kagara, Niger State, shows the government has failed (in) its primarily responsibility.”

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government has failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat. He wrote on Twitter: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties.

Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign. “Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with, perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks? This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless.”

Shortly after, Salihu Tanko- Yakasai went under, and his whereabouts according to his friends could not be ascertained, resulting in many insinuating that the DSS must have whisked him away

