Anti-Buhari graffiti: Nigerians unhappy with APC misrule – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the appearance of anti-Buhari graffiti in some major cities in the country is an unmistaken demonstration of public resentment to the misrule of the the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the demonstration showed that Nigerians have lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, as a result of violence, poverty and economic hardship that have enveloped the country under their watch.

The statement reads: “These graffiti by Nigerian youths are a loud remonstration against the impunity, divineness, high level incompetence, massive corruption as well as the insensitivity of the APC and its administration to the sorry situation they have plunged our dear nation.

“The Nigerian youths, by the graffiti, are demonstrating against the failure of President Buhari and the APC to take decisive steps to address the incessant mass killings, high level unemployment, poverty and economic hardship that their administration has foisted on our country.

