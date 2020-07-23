Anti-corruption: Ex-SEC DG canvasses transparency

Against the backdrops of the current drama going on in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power over allegations of corruption against some public officials, a former Director- General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Arunma Oteh, has suggested that the country entrench transparency in all sectors of the economy to stamp out graft. According to Global Financial Digest, Oteh, who was a former treasurer with the World Bank, wrote on her Twitter handle that the country needed greater transparency so that all citizens are aware of the resources that are originated and what such resources are spent on.

The ex-SEC chief, who was known for his stand against corruption when she confronted members of the National Assembly during her tenure as the chief executive of the capital market, said: “There must be more rigor in holding public officers and entities accountable. Shining the light on things all the time is key.”

