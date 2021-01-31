Anti-corruption: FG faults TI-CPI rating 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government has rejected Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday, said the rating did not truly reflect the great strides by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.

Alhaji Mohammed in the statement by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant (media), disclosed that the country placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems.

According to him: “Following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.

“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business processes and general public service delivery processes.

“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”

The minister stated that the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business, is expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.

He added that apart from the emphasis on

corruption prevention measures and building of integrity systems, high profile corruption cases are currently under investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...