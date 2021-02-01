News

Anti-corruption: FG faults TI, says rating not true reflection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has rejected Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the rating did not truly reflect the great strides by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.

 

Mohammed disclosed that the country placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems. According to him,

 

“Following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.

 

“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business pro-  cesses and general public service delivery processes.

 

“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”

 

The minister stated that the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business, is expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.

 

He added that apart from the emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building of integrity systems, high profile corruption cases are currently under investigation and prosecution.

 

Mohammed stated that the emphasis on preventive mechanisms is in response to various local and international reviews and evaluation that Nigeria has gone through, such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the TI-CPI.

 

”In response to these evaluations, a number of significant policies have been instituted to enhance transparency and accountability, and prevent corruption. “Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of key transparency and accountability policies were developed and are currently being implemented,” the minister said.

 

These policies, according to him, included the launch by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the National Ethics Policy which addresses integrity issues on all sectors of the polity, which he said is directly linked to a key pillar of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court orders unsealing of mining firm in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered immediate unsealing of Crushed Rock Industries Nig. Ltd, a mining company situated at Isiagu, Ebonyi State, which it held was illegally shut down on 11th March, 2020 by the state government. The court in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed further awarded N10million […]
News

FGSCAA ‘98 set donates items to orphanage home

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was pomp and ceremony interspersed with intellectual discourse as the FESTAC Grammar School Class of ‘98 Alumni Association (FGSCAA) recently hosted her ‘2020 homecoming party’ at a dinner and awards night. Tagged ‘2020 Homecoming Dinner and Awards Night’ with the theme: ‘The Year That Changed The World’, the event was heralded by a week […]
News

Tallen: Constitution review must include women’s views

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

  Following a process by the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that women’s views must be included for the constitution to be a representative of the citizenry.   Tallen, who made this known at a live broadcast on Arise Television during a Women in Governance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica