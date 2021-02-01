Anti-corruption: FG faults TI, says rating not true reflection

The Federal Government has rejected Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the rating did not truly reflect the great strides by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.

Mohammed disclosed that the country placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems. According to him,

“Following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.

“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business pro- cesses and general public service delivery processes.

“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”

The minister stated that the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business, is expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.

He added that apart from the emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building of integrity systems, high profile corruption cases are currently under investigation and prosecution.

Mohammed stated that the emphasis on preventive mechanisms is in response to various local and international reviews and evaluation that Nigeria has gone through, such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the TI-CPI.

”In response to these evaluations, a number of significant policies have been instituted to enhance transparency and accountability, and prevent corruption. “Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of key transparency and accountability policies were developed and are currently being implemented,” the minister said.

These policies, according to him, included the launch by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the National Ethics Policy which addresses integrity issues on all sectors of the polity, which he said is directly linked to a key pillar of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

