News

Anti-corruption War: SWAIAP seeks empowerment of internal auditors

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

 
 

 

 

 

The Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has made a case for the empowerment of internal auditors so as to win the war against corruption in Nigeria.

The body, which bemoaned the non-appreciation of internal auditors both in the private and public sectors, said it was regrettable that the internal auditors are deliberately relegated in some quarters, adding that it is either the auditors are relegated to the background as inconsequential or are seen as overzealous and overbearing fault-finders.

SWAIAP expressed the concern at the second Induction, Fellowship, and Honorary Fellowship Awards in Ikeja, Lagos with the theme: “Internal Auditing, Tool to Effective Risk Management, Governance, Control and Compliance and a Panacea to Hydra-headed Corruption Menace.” 

SWAIAP Pioneer President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noble Patrick Nzechukwu, stated: “You will agree with me that the inability to carry out reforms in the internal auditing is a deliberate act to continue to perpetrate the existing lacuna in our conduct of governance. So for me I will say yes, it is a deliberate attempt from the government.”

He also noted the challenges of the internal auditors to partly include a serious lack of internal audit education and training, lack of management awareness of the functions and contributions of internal auditing and the absence of relevant professional organisation (s) to carter for the professional development of internal auditors in the country for a long time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to Northern elders: Every ethnic group safe in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured Northern elders that every ethnic group is safe in the state, even as he declared his administration’s commitment in ensuring that no ethnic group interest is undermined.   Wike, who spoke yesterday when the leaders of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by their Chairman, Prof. Ango-Abdullahi visited him […]
News Top Stories

Twitter ban: Lawyer drags FG, AGF, minister to court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, has taken the Federal Government and two others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over the suspension of Twitter operations in the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), were joined as co-respondents in […]
News

Children’s Day: Kalu advocates strict punishment for violators of children’s rights

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described children as the nation’s most valuable asset. While urging parents and guardians to instil good moral values in their children and wards, the former governor stressed that the importance of raising responsible children cannot be undermined in national development. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica