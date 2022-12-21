Anti-corruption War: SWAIAP seeks empowerment of internal auditors





The Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has made a case for the empowerment of internal auditors so as to win the war against corruption in Nigeria.

The body, which bemoaned the non-appreciation of internal auditors both in the private and public sectors, said it was regrettable that the internal auditors are deliberately relegated in some quarters, adding that it is either the auditors are relegated to the background as inconsequential or are seen as overzealous and overbearing fault-finders.

SWAIAP expressed the concern at the second Induction, Fellowship, and Honorary Fellowship Awards in Ikeja, Lagos with the theme: “Internal Auditing, Tool to Effective Risk Management, Governance, Control and Compliance and a Panacea to Hydra-headed Corruption Menace.”

SWAIAP Pioneer President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noble Patrick Nzechukwu, stated: “You will agree with me that the inability to carry out reforms in the internal auditing is a deliberate act to continue to perpetrate the existing lacuna in our conduct of governance. So for me I will say yes, it is a deliberate attempt from the government.”

He also noted the challenges of the internal auditors to partly include a serious lack of internal audit education and training, lack of management awareness of the functions and contributions of internal auditing and the absence of relevant professional organisation (s) to carter for the professional development of internal auditors in the country for a long time.

