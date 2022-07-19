Sports

Anti-doping: Ministry’s strict measures, increased testings earn Nigeria AIU commendation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The insistence of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on strict anti-doping measures and the increase in the number of testings by the National Anti-Doping Agency has earned Nigeria the commendation of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The AIU is the special unit created by the international athletics body, World Athletics to oversee all issues relating to doping control among its members.

Nigeria is placed in Category A which is the lowest ranking of Federations and the athletes from countries in this category must have at least three(3) Out of Competition Testings (OCTs), each test three(3) weeks apart within the 10 months leading to a major International event like the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

 

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 10 out of Nigeria’s 23 athletes were barred from competing owing to their failure to meet this AIU requirement. However, all 25 Nigerian athletes registered for the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America were cleared to participate having met the requirement.

 

In commending Nigeria, David Howman, chairman of the AIU board said he was pleased to see significant improvements in the efforts to clean up the sport. Shorunmu to Eagles stars

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Golf: Morikawa wins Claret Jug on Open debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nerve-less Collin Morikawa shot a scintillating bogey-free final round to clinch the Claret Jug on his Open Championship debut as returning fans soaked up the victory at a sun-drenched Royal St George’s. The American wrestled hold of the lead with three birdies to finish the front nine and held off the charging Jordan Spieth […]
Sports

Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 29 others in provisional squad for Cameroon friendly in Austria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for Nigeria’s prestige international friendly game against five-time African champions Cameroon in Austria on Friday June 4, 2021. The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30pm Austria time. Headlining the list unveiled […]
Sports

Ronaldo sends powerful message to fans as he clocks 37

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt powerful post for fans on his 37th birthday. Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window, turned 37 on February 5. The Portugal captain is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Ronaldo has an army of fans […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica