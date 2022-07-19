Anti-doping: Ministry’s strict measures, increased testings earn Nigeria AIU commendation

The insistence of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on strict anti-doping measures and the increase in the number of testings by the National Anti-Doping Agency has earned Nigeria the commendation of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The AIU is the special unit created by the international athletics body, World Athletics to oversee all issues relating to doping control among its members.

Nigeria is placed in Category A which is the lowest ranking of Federations and the athletes from countries in this category must have at least three(3) Out of Competition Testings (OCTs), each test three(3) weeks apart within the 10 months leading to a major International event like the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 10 out of Nigeria’s 23 athletes were barred from competing owing to their failure to meet this AIU requirement. However, all 25 Nigerian athletes registered for the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America were cleared to participate having met the requirement.

In commending Nigeria, David Howman, chairman of the AIU board said he was pleased to see significant improvements in the efforts to clean up the sport. Shorunmu to Eagles stars

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...