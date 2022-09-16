Anti-Doping Seminar excites Bose Kaffo

Former Africa table tennis queen, Bose Kaffo, has expressed delight over the anti-doping seminar which was organised by the Para-Swimming Federation on Tuesday. Kaffo, the vice President of Para swimming Federation and chairperson technical was the convener of the seminar which was held via zoom. The former African champion, who obtained MSc in Sports Science (UK) and MA Sport Ethics and Integrity (Belgium), said it was a huge success.

She said: “We had 25 people and one of them was from Tanzania, a coach. He was pleased and it went well. We talked about antidoping with athlete personnel and the responsibilities, what they should be doing and we also had some questions from four coaches and non-coaches. We had questions about diabetes and athletes. “There were questions concerning the responsibilities of the management and the issue of where about of antidoping ratio to anti-doping itself. Anti-doping was actually discussed on a managerial level. It is not only about the scientific aspect of it. It was about the responsibility and how to check for some things.

“The invited guests were directors in the United States of America Anti-doping agency. They are Allyson Whitener and Tammy Hudson. Tammy was actually the co-director with Allyson. Allyson and I were course mates in master in sports ethics and integrity which we finished last year. “I am happy we had a good number of personnel to discuss it, the sponsors were there and people from other sports were actually there. I guess the next one will be more interesting.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...