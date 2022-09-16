Sports

Anti-Doping Seminar excites Bose Kaffo

Posted on Author Precious Yusuf Comment(0)

Former Africa table tennis queen, Bose Kaffo, has expressed delight over the anti-doping seminar which was organised by the Para-Swimming Federation on Tuesday. Kaffo, the vice President of Para swimming Federation and chairperson technical was the convener of the seminar which was held via zoom. The former African champion, who obtained MSc in Sports Science (UK) and MA Sport Ethics and Integrity (Belgium), said it was a huge success.

She said: “We had 25 people and one of them was from Tanzania, a coach. He was pleased and it went well. We talked about antidoping with athlete personnel and the responsibilities, what they should be doing and we also had some questions from four coaches and non-coaches. We had questions about diabetes and athletes. “There were questions concerning the responsibilities of the management and the issue of where about of antidoping ratio to anti-doping itself. Anti-doping was actually discussed on a managerial level. It is not only about the scientific aspect of it. It was about the responsibility and how to check for some things.

“The invited guests were directors in the United States of America Anti-doping agency. They are Allyson Whitener and Tammy Hudson. Tammy was actually the co-director with Allyson. Allyson and I were course mates in master in sports ethics and integrity which we finished last year. “I am happy we had a good number of personnel to discuss it, the sponsors were there and people from other sports were actually there. I guess the next one will be more interesting.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Southampton sign Nigeria midfielder, Aribo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton have signed Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo from Scottish side Rangers on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The London-born 25-year-old joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and scored 26 goals in nearly 150 appearances, helping them win their first Premiership crown in 10 years in 2020-21 and the […]
Sports

Blessing Okagbare’s doping ban extended to 11 years

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been handed an extra one-year ban for additional doping violations to add to her existing 10-year suspension. The Athletics Integrity Unit charged her with “evading sample collection, and tampering or attempted tampering with the doping control process”. In February, the 33-year-old was handed her original ban for “multiple breaches of anti-doping […]
Sports

EPL: Fulham stunned by late Traore winner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adama Traore struck a stoppage-time winner for Wolves as Fulham’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League suffered another significant blow. Traore settled the game with a fierce angled drive with little time left, reports the BBC. Earlier, Wolves had been denied a goal when the video assistant referee ruled that Daniel Podence’s arm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica