Anti-Govt Sermon: Sacking of Sheikh Khalid, dangerous trend – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as a dangerous trend, the sack of Muslim cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, for speaking on the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to defend Nigerians.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, warned that suppressing the concerns of citizens where constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression is being assaulted is capable of triggering widespread social restiveness and escalating the already tensed situation in the country.

 

PDP stated that “APC’s recourse to an onslaught on the voice of citizens as witnessed in the clampdown on religious leaders, the opposition, the civil society and the media indicates an unacceptable descent to tyr-anny and imposition of a siege mentality to suppress dissenting voices in the face of APC’s manifest failure.

 

“It is often said that when propaganda, falsehood and lies have been promoted, elevated and institutionalised by a government (like the APC has done) every truth by the citizens is viewed as a rebellion, which the government feels obliged to crush by all means.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
