News

Anti-Graft: CSOs insist Bawa must step aside

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The anti-corruption civil society organizations (CSOs) have resumed their call for the sacking of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa over alleged politicisation of the commission and disobedience to court orders Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, said his organisation had told the National Assembly that Bawa was unfit for the post of EFCC chairmanship. He said: “Up till now, he (Bawa) has not cleared himself of all the allegations against him and he has been made to catch other people who committed offences that are not as grievous as the ones that he has been accused of. “And on top of all of these, he has been behaving as if he is an authority over himself. “And we are now saying that no matter how highly placed you are, no matter how influential you are, you still are duty- bound to operate within the confines of the laws of our own country. That is the Constitution.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has explained why it appealed the recent Rivers State High Court judgement affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in SPDC’s JV’s assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in OML 11 to the Rivers State Government.   The company in a statement by its Media […]
News Top Stories

CBN: Credit to private sector declines to N35.45trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks’ credit to the private sector dropped marginally by 0.79 per cent to N35.45trillion in January 2022 compared to N35.73trillion in December 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.   New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, shows that lenders’ credittotheprivatesector, which […]
News

Hormone injection may boost low libido –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Two new British studies have suggested that injections of the hormone kisspeptin could boost sexual desire in men and women. The results of the studies are published in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. When folks with low sexual desire received kisspeptin shots, areas of their brains charged with feeling sexual desire lit up on scans […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica