Anti-Graft: CSOs insist Bawa must step aside

The anti-corruption civil society organizations (CSOs) have resumed their call for the sacking of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa over alleged politicisation of the commission and disobedience to court orders Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, said his organisation had told the National Assembly that Bawa was unfit for the post of EFCC chairmanship. He said: “Up till now, he (Bawa) has not cleared himself of all the allegations against him and he has been made to catch other people who committed offences that are not as grievous as the ones that he has been accused of. “And on top of all of these, he has been behaving as if he is an authority over himself. “And we are now saying that no matter how highly placed you are, no matter how influential you are, you still are duty- bound to operate within the confines of the laws of our own country. That is the Constitution.”

