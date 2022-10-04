News

Anti-graft group withdraws petitions against JAMB registra

Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

An anti-corruption group and civil society organisation (CSO), Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has said that it would withdraw all petitions written against the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Director of Media and Advocacy of TADI, Adamu Kabir Matazu, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, noted that the decision to withdraw all petitions was reached after a thorough scrutiny of the allegations contained in the petitions which revealed they were unfounded and baseless.

While warning detractors against spreading malicious and misleading allegations against Oloyede with the aim of impeding the successes that are being recorded in the board, Matazu said TADI was misled in sending the petitions to several quarters over fake allegations against the JAMB boss.

He said: “For the records, our organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), sent a petition to the relevant anticorruption agencies with a view to causing them to jumpstartathoroughinvestigation about corruption allegations in JAMB under the watch of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

