Anti-graft war: Senate proposes law to protect witnesses

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the move by a member of the Senate, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, to ensure that the current war against corruption in Nigeria succeeds by proposing a legislation to protect witnesses as well as recommending tougher penalties for culprits

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, represents Kaduna North Senatorial District at the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He has consistently identified corruption as the worst enemy of Nigeria and vowed to contribute his quota to fight the menace.

It is against this backdrop that that the lawmaker is sponsoring two bills in the apex legislative Chamber, which are geared towards fighting corruption successfully. One of them is seeking to establish the Witness Protection and Management Framework.

The second is seeking to give the Federal Government enabling powers to seize and confiscate assets acquired by corrupt public officers, money launderers and criminals involved in terrorist financing and other unlawful activities.

While the Witness Protection and Management Framework Bill scaled second reading on January 25, the bill seeking to empower the Federal Government to seize and confiscate assets acquired by corrupt public officers, passed second reading on January 26.

Leading debate on the bill, Senator Suleiman, said that the bill was first read on February 23, 2021, noting that it was listed among the bills of interest and international significance contained in the recent Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, which was read on the floor of the Senate on January 19.

Elaborating on the purpose of the bill, he said: “Empirical evidence shows that one of the major causes of the inability to successfully prosecute criminal cases in our courts is lack of witnesses.

Many of them face intimidation and threats just as prosecutors most times do not have the funds and management framework to safely bring witnesses to testify in court.

“The passage of this bill into law will fill this gap as well as fulfill some of our country’s international commitments to various conventions and protocols like the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) amongst others.”

He recalled that the Witness Protection and Management Bill and Whistle Blower Bill were initially considered as co-joined in a single bill by the 8th National Assembly and passed in 2017, adding that following a technical stakeholders roundtable comprising representatives of relevant criminal justice system operators, it was resolved that both bills be unbundled in order to allow Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS) currently running witness protection programmes continue in that wise.

“This necessitates the separation of the two bills and accordingly paves the way for witness protection programmes across the broad spectrum of law enforcement agencies, thereby discouraging duplicity and multiplicity of agencies,” he said.

Section 1 of the bill provides for the establishment of a legal and institutional framework to protect witnesses and related persons, with responsibilities for carrying out all administrative duties relating to witnesses and related persons.

The bill under the section ensures that the relevant agency takes responsibility for entering into a witness protection agreement; regulate the procedure while harmonizing existing laws and policies on witness protection and management.

The bill in section 2 also specifies offences and laws in which the bill apply, and comprise terrorism, money laundering (prevention and prohibition), economic and financial crimes, corrupt practices and other related offences, drugs and narcotics and their trafficking, trafficking in persons, criminal and penal code offences.

It further provides for customs and excise management, any legislation dealing with proceeds of crimes, confiscation and forfeiture of assets, and to all justice sector institutions and authorities, including the courts, law enforcement as well as security agencies, and other relevant regulatory institutions towards the protection of witnesses in the course of the investigation, detection and prosecution of offences.

Part 2 sets standard for establishing and managing the witness programme, while section 3 mandates all public institutions having responsibility under their laws of investigating and/or prosecuting offences under any law, to establish a witness protection and management programme.

The section further provides for rights, duties, privileges and obligations of other bodies such as courts, lawyers, parents/guardian in relation to witness protection and management. In addition, part 3 provides for protections such as allowing a witness to establish a new identity or restore a former witness’s original identity by an application from a relevant agency made to the court, for a new entry in the birth, marriage or death registry and issuance of a certificate as the case may be.

Part 4 mandates relevant agencies, to designate a Witness Protection office at each of their branch offices to enable the adoption and management of the Witness Protection programme. On the other hand, part 5 of the bill provide for the establishment of a Witness Protection Fund to be managed and controlled by relevant agencies.

According to the bill, such funds include moneys appropriated by the National Assembly for payment into the Protection Fund, which shall amount to at least 50 per cent of the total estimated expenditure of the Protection Fund, moneys approved by the president for Witness Protection Programmes, moneys accruing to the Protection Fund from any fund or account established by an act for the lodgment of proceeds of confiscation and forfeited assets.

Other sources include a percentage of the total amount recovered by the government as direct result of information provided by a protected person, subventions, grants, aid and donations from federal or state government, among others.

Part 6 criminalizes certain acts relating to false or misleading and unlawful disclosures, false representation and unauthorized access to a witness. Part 7 under miscellaneous provides for legal proceedings such as 30 days pre-action notice, non-compellability of witness, restriction on execution against property of the relevant agency, indemnity of officers of the relevant agency including powers of the Attorney General of the Federation to make regulations in respect of the bill.

The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

The Joint Committee is expected to submit its report in four weeks. In his remarks after the bill scaled second reading, Lawan said that the war against corruption by the Buhari- led administration must be won irrespective of temporary setbacks.

Similarly, on January 26, Senator Kwari led debate on his second bill, entitled: “A bill for an act to make comprehensive provisions for seizure, confiscation, forfeiture, and management of properties reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities.”

He said that the bill was first read on March 16, and also listed as a version among the bills of interest contained in the recent Executive Communication from President Buhari.

He explained that the main objective of the bill was to provide for the establishment of a department in the relevant organisations to manage forfeited assets, noting that the department would provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the recovery and management of the proceeds of crime, as well as civil forfeitures in non-conviction based sentencing.

“This bill further makes provisions for restraint, seizure, confiscation and forfeiture of property derived from property unlawful activities; any instrumentality used or intended to be used in the commission of such unlawful activities; and for non-conviction based procedure for the recovery of proceeds of crime.

“The bill’s other objectives are to strengthen the criminal confiscation procedure by ensuring that the total benefit from a person’s criminal activity is calculated and an equivalent amount, where recoverable, is confiscated on behalf of the Federal Government.

“It also galvanizes collaborative efforts among the relevant government agencies to implement confiscation proceedings against a convicted person in tracing and forfeiting properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful through non-conviction based forfeiture activity proceedings,” he said.

After consideration, the bill was referred by the President of the Senate to the Joint Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, with a mandate of four weeks to report to the Chamber.

