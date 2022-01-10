News

Anti-graft war: We recovered N152bn, $386m in 2021 – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, said it recovered an  “aggregate” sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84 , £1, 182,519.75, as well as   €156,246.76, in 2021.

It added that during the year in focus, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian dollars, were also regained for the government.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the disclosure was “in continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021”.

According to the commission’s spokesperson: “The recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

“Headquarters Operation dominated the recoveries with N67, 249, 744, 994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75. It is closely followed by the Lagos Command which led the naira recoveries with N70, 315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

“The Kaduna Zonal Command emerged third in terms of naira recoveries with a total sum of N3, 339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan Zonal Command took the same position in terms of dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.”

Giving an overview of the performance, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the funds included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (federal, state and local governments), corporate organisations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

While commending the personnel of the Commission for the performance, Bawa urged them to redouble their efforts, with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes were denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

