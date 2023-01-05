News

Anti-Graft War: We secured 3,785 convictions in 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it secured a total of 3,785 convictions across its commands in 2022. Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agen-cy, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the figure emerged from a review of the commission’s performance in the outgone year. According to him, “the review shows a 70.5 per cent improvement over its record for 2021(2220),” adding that it represents a 98.93 per cent success rate in prosecution given that the Commission lost only 41 cases, representing 1.07 per cent within the period.”

He continued: “As it was, in 2021 the Lagos Command of the agency recorded the most convictions – 765, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 573 convictions and the Port Harcourt Zonal Command – 567, while the headquarters recorded 314 convictions. “The conviction secured by the Commission in 2022 is the highest by the EFCC since inception, and sustains an upward trajectory which began shortly after the emergence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. “The Buhari administration was elected in 2015 on a tripod of promises: anti-corruption, economic recovery and security.

In 2015, EFCC recorded a tointal of 103 convictions. This shot to 195 convictions in 2016, the first full year in office of the Buhari administration. “The figure improved to 312 in 2018, 1280 in 2019, dropped slightly to 976 convictions in 2020 (the year of COVID-19), then moved up to 2,220 in 2021. “The percentile improvement of the EFCC convictions in the seven years of the Buhari administration from 103 to 3,785, is over 3574.8 per cent.” Speaking on the performance, the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel “for their industry and dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.” He assured that the EFCC will continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.

 

Our Reporters

