Anti-graft war: We’re focusing on FIRS, Customs – ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said the agency was focusing on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Customs Service, as part of ongoing efforts to check graft in ministries,departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country.

 

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosure during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

 

According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, Owasanoye hinted of ongoing collaboration with the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), with a view mitigating revenue losses in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

