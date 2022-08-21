Anti-Graft War: We’re investigating over 3000 corruption cases – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating at least 3, 000 corruption cases involving politically-exposed persons (PEPs), institutions, as well as corporate entities.

The Head, Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC, DCE Sylvanus Tahir, made the disclosure during a presentation at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He further revealed that over 1000 economic and financial crimes cases were pending before federal, state, Federal Capital Territory High Courts, different divisions of the Court of Appeal, as well as the Supreme Court.

“We have over 1000 cases in court, and over 3000 cases at various stages of investigation,” Tahir said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has lamented the cost of investigation and prosecution, in the face of paucity of resources/funds.

This is even as it appealed to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution, Evidence Act, as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to cure defects, and encumbrances.

The Head of Legal and Prosecution Department, who was represented by AC Simoni Ekeleke, said: “Investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes is indeed costly.

“This is informed by the nature and character of these crimes, many of which are perpetrated by ingenious methods which are ever changing.

“Again, because of the delays associated with trials, prosecution expenses are ever increasing.

“Presently, it costs several millions of naira to prosecute a high profile case.”

