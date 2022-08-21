News

Anti-Graft War: We’re investigating over 3000 corruption cases – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating at least 3, 000 corruption cases involving politically-exposed persons (PEPs), institutions, as well as corporate entities.

The Head, Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC, DCE Sylvanus Tahir, made the disclosure during a presentation at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He further revealed that over 1000 economic and financial crimes cases were pending before federal, state, Federal Capital Territory High Courts, different divisions of the Court of Appeal, as well as the Supreme Court.

“We have over 1000 cases in court, and over 3000 cases at various stages of investigation,” Tahir said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has lamented the cost of investigation and prosecution, in the face of paucity of resources/funds.

This is even as it appealed to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution, Evidence Act, as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to cure defects, and encumbrances.

The Head of Legal and Prosecution Department, who was represented by AC Simoni Ekeleke, said: “Investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes is indeed costly.

“This is informed by the nature and character of these crimes, many of which are perpetrated by ingenious methods which are ever changing.

“Again, because of the delays associated with trials, prosecution expenses are ever increasing.

“Presently, it costs several millions of naira to prosecute a high profile case.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Deviant youths, street urchins defy curfew as security tightens in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Security has been tightened in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital and other adjoining towns following hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protests by hoodlums, which led to jail breaks at two Correctional Centres and burning of police stations in the state. But, some deviant youths and street urchins yesterday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed […]
News Top Stories

Osun decides: Vote buying, security fears, major concerns

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu and Ayobami Agboola

…as 1, 479, 595 voters decide Oyetola, Adeleke, others’ fate Despite political parties signing peace accord to ensure that Osun State governorship election is free, fair and credit, there are growing fears among the residents that the exercise may be marred by insecurity. Saturday Telegraph’s findings in Osogbo have showed that the activities of politicians […]
News

Excitement as Wigwe emerges African Banker-of-the-Year

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has been named as the African Banker of the Year for the second consecutive year.   Wigwe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Lagos, said he was recognised for his stellar leadership in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica