News Top Stories

Anti-graft war’ll now be intelligence driven –EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured that henceforth, the anti-graft war will be intelligence-driven. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the commission’s chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, as making the declaration yesterday when he officially assumed duties at the headquarters in Abuja.

Specifically, Bawa pledged to steer the organisation towards proactive and intelligence- led investigation. He said he would create a full-fledged directorate of intelligence, which duty will be to spearhead intelligence gathering, with a view to ensuring proactive response in the fight against corruption.

He said: “We are going to digitalize our processes, and we are going to create a new full-pledged directorate of intelligence to enable us gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes; and by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance.” Reiterating his remarks before the Senate at his confirmation hearing, the new EFCC boss promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-graft war, from fighting corrupt persons to fighting corruption.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP: How APC frustrated anti-terrorism measures

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said terrorism would have been eliminated in Nigeria if leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not frustrated anti-terrorism measures of past government. But, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has fired back, alleging that PDP wanted to use the Boko Haram insurgency to divide the country when it […]
News

Court asked to stop APC NEC Meeting of Dec. 8

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to stop the planned National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party slated for December 8, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC). A Chieftain of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu, had […]
News

Ohanaeze, Umahi to Igbo businessmen: Invest in South-East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Chairman South- East Governors’ Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on people of the zone to invest in the region.   Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during Ebonyi Business forum and signing of business agreement with Chief Executive Officers of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica