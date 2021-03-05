Anti-graft war’ll now be intelligence driven – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has assured that, henceforth, the anti-graft war will be intelligence-driven.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the Commission’s Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, as making the declaration, Friday, when he officially assumed duties at the headquarters in Abuja.

Specifically, Bawa pledged to steer the organisation towards proactive and intelligence-led investigation.

He said he would create a full-fledged directorate of intelligence, which duty will be to spearhead intelligence gathering, with a view to ensuring proactive response in the fight against corruption.

“We are going to digitalize our processes, and we are going to create a new full-pledged directorate of intelligence to enable us gather intelligence so that we will be proactive in our fight against economic and financial crimes; and by so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance,” the EFCC’s boss was quoted to have said.

Reiterating his remarks before the Senate at his confirmation hearing, the new EFCC boss promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-graft war, from fighting corrupt persons to fighting corruption.

