Anti-grazing laws, satanic agenda against our livelihood – Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Fulani Sociocultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has described Anti-Grazing laws being passed by some Southern state governments  as a satanic agenda out to destroy their source of livelihood, warning that it poses potential threat to the corporate existence of the country.

 

This was stated on Monday, at the National Peace Summit and Investiture of Queen Mother Amina Temitope Labinjo Ajayi, as Miyetti Allah Brand Ambassador, to lead a global campaign with a view to countering the alleged lies and propaganda against the pastoralists, and to make the world know they were peaceful people.

 

National Secretary Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, who addressed newsmen, warned that the ban on opening grazing was an exposure of the country to a heightened crisis and possible Jihad, as there was no provision for an alternative source of livelihood for the  pastoralists.

 

According to him, the association would explore all available options including taking up legal actions, engaging the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as reorienting state governments to understand the true picture of the insecurity situation to which he stressed, the pastoralists were the greatest victims.

 

He said: “This is the clear case of the current rush to create negative laws against our cultural heritage. Anti-grazing laws and policies and attempts to ban open grazing are nothing but populist and corruption driven agenda designed by visionless, inept and desperate politicians to destroy pastoralist’s means of livelihood.

 

“This dangerous and satanic law must be nipped in the bud by the National Assembly to safeguard the constitution as it portends great danger to the corporate existence of the country.

 

“These oppressive laws and hostile policies being enacted by state governors are fundamentally going against the Fulani pastoralist’s culture, economic interest and constitutional rights.”

 

Proposing solutions to the issues, Miyetti Allah urged the Federal Government to create a separate Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries “as obtainable in many African countries,” adopt strategies that can tackle climate change, domesticate existing African Union and ECOWAS protocols/regulations on pastoralist and Transhumance.

 

Also, to take an inventory of existing grazing reserves, traditional grazing areas, transhumance corridors, major stock routes and fully develop at least one grazing reserve in each senatorial zone, incorporate pasture development in implementation of Great Green Wall Programme, review the land use Act, proper funding of National Commission for Nomadic Education, resuscitation and passage of Grazing Reserves Commission Bill, and introduction of livestock the backing using GPS technology.

 

The Association while condemning the continuous extortion and profiling of Fulani pastoralists by Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, asked the governor to apologise to the Fulani race for, “the tissue of lies, propaganda and falsehood against Fulani ethnic group particularly our organisation.”

