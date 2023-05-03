Anti-Igbo Comment: I’m shocked Tinubu hasn’t reprimanded Onanuga –Bode George

The former Deputy National Chair- man of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed surprise that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu has not reprimanded his former campaign spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, over his anti-Igbo comments during the general election.

Speaking at his resi- dence while receiving a delegation of the Lagos chapter of Anya-Ndi-Igbo, a non-partisan socio-political group, Bode George, said the action of Onanu- ga desires condemnation from all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said: “Until now Onanuga has not apologised for the comment and I expect Prof Wole Soyinka to tell him to apologise rather than be abusing Datti Baba-Ahmed.

That was mis-normal, senseless and insane to make that kind of comment in a country where we are still trying to build the nation. “How can you tell them that they can’t come here? Is that the culture of Lagos? Lagos is the commercial-nerve centre not only for Nigeria but for the whole of West Africa. “And I want to apologise publicly for that kind of statement by Bayo Onanuga. Who the hell is he to be throwing such tantrums and I’m shocked that even Bola Tinubu has not told him to shut up. Already I could see that he is part of the transition committee. How do you put that kind of man in that committee?

“Do you think that Abuja is Lagos? And you are going to meet with all the various tribes in this country in the Villa. So, I want to apologise as a true born and genuine Lagosian that that is not our style and attitude and we must stop it. “If Bayo Onanuga is not careful, we will also ban him from Lagos. He can’t talk on behalf of Lagosians and what author- ity does he have to make such a comment?” On his part, the Chair- man of the Board of Trustees of Anya-Ndi-Igbo, Dr Uma Eleazu, who led the delegation, said Igbos are in Lagos to make a living.

