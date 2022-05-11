News

Anti-mafia prosecutor killed on honeymoon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A high-profile Paraguayan prosecutor who fought against organised crime in his home country has been shot dead during his honeymoon in Colombia.

Marcelo Pecci was on a beach on the idyllic tourist island of Baru when he was killed by two gunmen, reports the BBC.

Hours before the shooting, Pecci’s wife had announced on Instagram that she was pregnant.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez described the shooting as a “cowardly murder”.

His wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, said that they were approached by two men on a private beach before her husband was shot. She said he had not received any threats.

“Two men attacked Marcelo. They came in a small boat, or on a jet ski, the truth is I did not see well,” Ms Aguilera told the El Tiempo newspaper.

One of the assailants got out and “without a word he shot Marcelo twice, one (bullet) hit him in the face and another in the back”, she said.

The Decameron Hotel, where the couple was staying, said in a statement that “assassins arrived on the beach… and attacked and murdered one of our guests”.

Paraguayan prosecutor Augusto Salas, a colleague of Pecci, said that the attack appeared “typical of the (drug) mafia, so that is what I will think until the contrary is proven”, according to news agency AFP.

The head of the Colombian police and investigators from Paraguay have travelled to the scene of the killing.

Officials from the United States will also aid the investigation, Colombia’s national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said.

Pecci specialised in organised crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terror financing.

In 2020 he worked on a case against former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who was arrested trying to enter Paraguay with a fake Paraguayan passport.

“The cowardly assassination of the prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia saddens all of the Paraguayan nation,” Paraguayan President Marcelo Abdo wrote on Twitter.

“We condemn in the most energetic terms this tragic occurrence and redouble our commitment in the fight against organised crime.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Wike has banned clubbing in Port Harcourt, what are club owners like you going to cope?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nightlife is scary sometimes, says WineHouse boss, Nosike Sunny Sike Nosike Sunny Sike is the Managing Director and founder of All day Entertainment Nigeria Limited, a conglomerate of entertainment, wine business and hospitality businesses in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The company has been in business for three years. In this interview he talks about his passion […]
News

13 COVID-19 positive passengers from Italy escape quarantine in India

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 13 passengers, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in the Indian city of Amritsar, have escaped institutional quarantine. They were among 125 infected passengers on a chartered flight from Milan which landed on Wednesday afternoon, reports the BBC. While nine of them escaped from the airport, four others ran away […]
News

The Okunbos Eulogise Captain Hosa for National Contribution, Legacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The family of Okunbo has eulogised the life and time of the late business magnate and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, for bequeathing an inspirational legacy to the country. In a statement issued on behalf of the family, the Okunbos noted that Captain Hosa, as he is fondly called, would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica