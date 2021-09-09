News

Anti-open Grazing Law: Akeredolu fumes, blasts Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

…says group not above the law

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Olawarotimi Akeredolu, has lashed out at the Miyetti Allah Kataul Hore over the latter’s stance on the Anti-open Grazing laws in some Southern states of the country. Akeredolu, who issued stern warning to the group on yesterday, emphasized that the continued position of the group tends to justify the criminalities perpetrated under the guise of cattle herding. The governor, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, stated this through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

On Monday, the group through its Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, had called on the National Assembly to stop attempts by some state governors to enact anti-open grazing laws which he said targeted Fulani pastoralists and would undermine the relative peace and stability currently enjoyed in the same communities.

Akeredolu, who signed the Anti-open Grazing Bill into law in Ondo State last week, maintained that the law had come to stay in the state and it would be enforced to the letter. The statement partly reads: “The Ondo State Government is in possession of a video clip of the press statement issued by a so-called association of cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah Kataul Hore, through its secretary, one Saleh Hassan. This uncouth, uncultured and, evidently, deracinated vagrant, left no one in doubt as regards the level of support certain criminal elements, like he, enjoy, deplorably.

“This man admits, without qualms, that members of his association have been frustrated to the point of taking to banditry and other forms of criminality to ‘fight poverty’. “He makes too much weather of a cultural practice associated with an ethnic group and expects all other ethnic groups to accept such backwardness and adjust, accordingly, or be ready to face the ceaseless onslaught of the denizens of the forests, even those from other countries, who must rape, rob, maim, kill and despoil in response to ‘climate change’. “They claim to be above the law of any state in the federation. They warn of the imminent breach of peace and promotion of pervasive anarchy, if they are not allowed to ravage the sweat and toil of the longsuffering farmers who, apparently, don’t count for much in the scheme of things in their estimation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: How we stopped violence in Kano –Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

…says security agencies in synergy   •DSS, police held meetings with youth groups       Despite the initial apprehension that the #EndSARS protests that rocked many parts of the country, would also consume Kano, which has traditionally been known for being highly volatile, to the surprise of many the ancient city was largely spared […]
News

United returns to U.S.-Lagos, five years after exit

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Five years after exiting Nigeria, United States-based airline, United Airline, yesterday said it would return to the lucrative US-Lagos route starting late 2021. The airline, in a statement, said that starting in late spring of 2021, “United will become the only airline serving Washington D.C. nonstop from Lagos with three weekly flights. The route will […]
News

FG: Women’s role in nation building enormous

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The federal government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has described rural women as pillars of the family and the bedrock of small businesses which contributed in no small measure to the economy of the nation.   The Minister made the remark in Yola when she launched […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica