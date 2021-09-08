Metro & Crime

Anti-open Grazing Law: Akeredolu fumes, blasts Miyetti Allah

… says group not above the law

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Olawarotimi Akeredolu, has lashed out at the Miyetti Allah Kataul Hore over the latter’s stance on the Anti-open Grazing laws in some Southern states of the country.

Akeredolu, who issued stern warning to the group on Wednesday, emphasized that the continued position of the group tends to justify the criminalities perpetrated under the guise of cattle herding.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum, stated this through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

On Monday, the group through its Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, had called on the National Assembly to stop attempts by some state governors to enact anti-open grazing laws which he said targeted at Fulani pastoralists and would undermine the relative peace and stability currently enjoyed in the same communities.

Akeredolu, who signed the Anti-open Grazing Bill into law in Ondo State last week, maintained that the law had come to stay in the state and it would be enforced to the letter.

The statement partly reads: “The Ondo State Government is in possession of a video clip of the press statement issued by a so called association of cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah Kataul Hore, through its secretary, one Saleh Hassan. This uncouth, uncultured and, evidently, deracinated vagrant, left no one in doubt as regards the level of support certain criminal elements, like he, enjoy, deplorably.

“This man admits, without qualms, that members of his association have been frustrated to the point of taking to banditry and other forms of criminality to ‘fight poverty’.

“He makes too much weather of a cultural practice associated with an ethnic group and expects all other ethnic groups to accept such backwardness and adjust, accordingly, or be ready to face the ceaseless onslaught of the denizens of the forests, even those from other countries, who must rape, rob, maim, kill and despoil in response to ‘climate change’.

“They claim to be above the law of any state in the federation. They warn of the imminent breach of peace and promotion of pervasive anarchy, if they are not allowed to ravage the sweat and toil of the long-suffering farmers who, apparently, don’t count for much in the scheme of things in their estimation.”

