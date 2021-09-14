Politics

Anti-open grazing law: Lawmaker urges NASS to ignore Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, has urged the National Assembly to ignore the call made by cattle breeders in the country to stop the implementation of the anti-open grazing laws across the country.

 

The cattle breeders under the auspices of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, had called on the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the anti-open grazing laws already passed by some states in the southern part of the country were not implemented.

 

The pastoralists appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Grazing Reserve Commission Bill and other livestock management bills before it, describing the anti-open grazing law as satanic.

 

But Ogbuagu, while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said the cattle breeders goofed by not recognising that herding is a private business.

 

He commended the southern states for enacting the laws. The former Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly urged his colleagues to look into the state’s 2006 Law on open grazing to know whether it served the present purpose or needed to be updated.

 

He, however, commended Governor Hope Uzodimma, for engineering a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)    between the herders and farmers, which he said had helped to maintain peace in the state. “The cattle breeders are merely goofing. Cattle rearing is a private business, which we shouldn’t dissipate energy on.

 

The National Assembly should ignore them. “I am fully in support of the anti-open grazing law, all the states should enact the law,” he stated.

 

On his recent suspension from the parliament, the legislator expressed optimism that the issue would soon be resolved, insisting that the leadership of the state legislature was yet to mention the offence that warranted the suspension. Ogbuagu expressed delight that he was able to execute a total of 54 projects in his constituency before the issue of suspension came up.

