Anti-open grazing law: Yes, Ondo is different

By January 2021, criminal activities of some herdsmen had become worrisome and insufferable in Ondo state. Farmers shunned their farms to save their lives and limbs.

This was because the herders and their cattle had taken over various farms, destroying crops with impunity.

Cows were herded along and across highways, disrupting vehicular movements and causing auto-crashes. Who dared the invaders paid with their lives, limbs and blood. No responsible and responsive government would wink at the disturbing level of savagery.

Hence, on January 18, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu decided to take the bull of insecurity by the horns, banned open grazing, under-aged grazing and night grazing of cattle in the state. He also gave herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the state forest reserves.

Those among them who wished to continue with the business of cattle-rearing were asked to register with the state government. These steps were taken to stem incidents of kidnapping and other crimes. Governor Akeredolu had said that these unfortunate incidents were traceable to the activities of some bad elements masquerading as herdsmen.

“These felons have turned our forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom and carrying out other criminal activities.

As the Chief Law and Security Officer of the state, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state.” The action of the governor raised a furore but he stuck to his guns, believing in the rightness of his action.

The target of his action was not any ethnic group, rather, the criminals who were making life hellish in his state. Some days after the banning of open grazing in the state, South-West governors prohibited the practice across the zone, at a security stakeholders meeting which was held in Akure.

Also at their last meeting in Lagos, Southern governors set September 1 as the deadline to begin the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the region.

As the ultimatum neared its end last week, Governor Akeredolu signed the state anti-grazing bill into law, which according to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, was “aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.”

To allay any fear from anywhere, Ojogo averred and reiterated that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed.

Reacting to the development, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) issued a subtle threat. Its secretarygeneral, Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, asked Governor Akeredolu to learn from Benue State.

For some time now, Benue has been swimming in the blood of her innocent citizens. If that is what Baba-Ngelzerma wishes for Ondo State, may God not let him fulfill his wish.

The people of the Sunshine State were quick in their responses to his wish of death and blood. “Ondo is different,” they said in unison. Yes, Ondo is different. Open grazing was banned in the state in January. Since then, farmer-herder clashes have drastically reduced.

People no longer shun their farms because of the fear of attacks by herdsmen. Incidents of kidnapping have decreased.

The state is now enjoying relative peace. We have the state security outfit, Amotekun Corps, to thank for the atmosphere of peace. So, Ondo is Ondo. It is different because of the admirable peculiarities of its people.

This fact must be realised by Baba-Ngelzerma and his MACBAN. Another group, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), described the anti-grazing law as an invitation to anarchy.

The National Secretary of the group, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, however, said the association would not opt for violence. “We are challenging this in court. Despite the provocation, we want to be law-abiding,” he said.

This is a reasonable and civilized path to follow. If the legal action is taken, we hope it will contribute to the search for solutions to the problems caused by the animal husbandry practice of open grazing.

Those who think the anti-open grazing law will be a toothless bulldog in Ondo State should hear this from Ojogo: “While it is the hope of the government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic wellbeing in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention.

Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.” Oyewamide is Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Media and Publicity

