Anti-open grazing law: You’ve lost touch with reality, PANDEF, others tell El -Rufai

Reacting to the statement of Kaduna State governor, El-Rufai, in which he condemned the Southern governors for signing into law the anti –open grazing act, describing it as political and won’t work, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, has questioned the rationale behind the reasoning of El – Rufai.

‘‘Governor El – Rufai is an inconsistent man. Today he is saying this, the next day he will say something else. How will anti –open gazing law cause more problem? They must accept the fact that open grazing of cattle is archaic and outdated” PANDEF said. PANDEF said it supports the decision of the Southern governors on ban of open grazing in the region, noting that it will not tolerate any move by law enforcement agencies to scuttle the move.

PANDEF noted that it is wrong to continue to allow the practice which has caused economic hardship to farmers and others in the region. “You cannot continue to move cattle around, destroy peoples’ farmland and then when people try to resist you, you kill them and rape the women; molest and destroy their livelihoods and upon that you kidnap for ransom.” In its reaction, the Midwest Peoples Movement (MPM), said the governor has misled the people, saying that: ‘‘El – rufai shows that he is living in a very distant Nigeria and not aware of the present realities in the country.’’ President General of the movement, Dr. Pedro Agbonifo – Obaseki, said enacting the anti-open grazing law was one of the best things the Southern Governors Forum had done since its existence. ‘‘It is the first major step towards restructuring and it should be applauded. There is no law that cannot be implemented but the only challenge is the willingness of the government to act on it but if they muster the political will and preparedness on their part to monitor and police their borders adequately it would work” he said.

Ohanaeze: El-Rufai’s outburst underscores why we need regional security outfit, anti-open grazing law

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent outburst as one of the reasons and justification for the call for decentralised security architecture and a vote for the anti-open grazing law. El-Rufai had attacked the 17 governors of Southern Nigeria over their enactment of laws banning open grazing of cattle in the region. Describing the comments of the Kaduna state governor as arrogant, Ohanaeze added that the governor’s remark was only intended to demean the position of his 17 southern colleagues. Reacting to the outburst, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, observed that the only reason El-Rufai could have made such remarks was because of the fact that almost all the commissioners of police in southern Nigeria are of northern origin and might not be too willing to cooperate with the implementation of the law. According to Ogbonnia, the governnor was only trying to let the southern governors know that they do not have the needed security architecture to implement the law. Ogbonnia however expressed delight that Governor El-Rufai was making effort towards stopping open grazing of cattle in Kaduna State through ranching, saying that, that was as a result of the pressure from the southern governors.

IYC: El- Rufai has lost touch with realities of Nigeria

Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) through its spokesperson, Abilade Ekerefe, has criticised the statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on open grazing, noting that he has completely lost touch with the realities of Nigeria. The Group argued that the law is an issue of national security which ought to be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

