Anti-party activities: Abia APP suspends financial secretary, Nnah

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State Chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has suspended its Financial Secretary, Barr. Fidelis Nnah, over anti-party activities until further notice. The suspension, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a press release signed by the party’s State Administrative Secretary, Hon. Chukwuemeka Adile,and dated October 29, 2022. The release, which did not give specific details read: “The Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia state, at its emergency meeting held on Saturday 29/10/2022, at the State Party Secretariat, 206A Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, the State Working Committee (SWC) approved the immediate suspension of Barr. Fidelis Nnah, the State Financial Secretary, for anti- party activities till further notice.”

 

