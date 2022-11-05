Anti-party activities: Abia APP suspends financial secretary, Nnah

The Abia State Chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has suspended its Financial Secretary, Barr. Fidelis Nnah, over anti-party activities until further notice. The suspension, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a press release signed by the party’s State Administrative Secretary, Hon. Chukwuemeka Adile,and dated October 29, 2022. The release, which did not give specific details read: “The Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia state, at its emergency meeting held on Saturday 29/10/2022, at the State Party Secretariat, 206A Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, the State Working Committee (SWC) approved the immediate suspension of Barr. Fidelis Nnah, the State Financial Secretary, for anti- party activities till further notice.”

