Anti-Party Activities: APC Youth League Calls For Immediate Suspension Of Gbenga Daniel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth League, Ogun State Coordinate, has called on the national leadership of the party to immediately suspend a former governor of the state and senator-elect for Ogun East senatorial district, Gbenga Daniel, for working against the party in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The APC Youth League, which equally urged the party leadership to strip Daniel of every privilege of being a member of the ruling, also demanded that the former governor should be compelled to refund the money he got from the APC to prosecute his own election.

These calls were contained in a letter entitled ‘Need to Sanction Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator-Elect, Ogun East Senatorial District of Ogun State’, dated March 31st and jointly signed by Fayomi Yunus and Abbas Olanrewaju Ismail, the State Coordinator and State Secretary of the League, respectively.

According to the letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, the former governor was found to have vehemently worked against the interest of the APC during the elections in the state, a situation which almost scuttled the chances of victory of the party at the poll.

While further calling on the APC national leadership to decide the appropriate action against Daniel as stipulated by the party constitution with regard to such anti-party tendencies, the APC Youth League with membership across the 236 wards in Ogun, said a discreet investigation revealed that the former governor had several nocturnal meetings ahead of the poll with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, with surreptitious plans to work against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The investigation, according to the group, further revealed that Daniel collected several millions of naira to work for the emergence of the PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, against the APC and the incumbent governor.

The statement added that “Daniel was tracked and discovered to have led the PDP machinery that

worked for Adebutu in Ogun East with attendant propaganda instruments led by his prominent aides against Governor Abiodun, without any rebuttal from the former governor.”

The League, however, expressed its dismay that the senator-elect “could go so low to have compromised

the sanctity of party loyalty and solidarity, by forming an unholy alliance with the PDP, his supposed former party to stop the reelection of Governor Abiodun.”

The letter reads: “The APC Youth League, Ogun State Coordinate with its membership across all the 236 wards of the state consider it a great obligation as a matter of exigency, to address you today as a result of a certain unpalatable situation that played out in the last gubernatorial election in our dear state, Ogun State, as it affects our party and threatens its cohesiveness.

“We are particularly disappointed and taken aback by the surreptitious activities of the former Governor of the State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in the just concluded governorship election, where he vehemently worked against the interest of our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and almost scuttled our chances of victory.

“It was utterly strange that Otunba Gbenga Daniel could go that low to have compromised the sanctity of party loyalty and solidarity, by forming an unholy alliance with the People’s Democratic Party, his supposed former party to stop the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“We have it on good authority through discreet investigation of how Otunba Gbenga Daniel held several nocturnal meetings with leaders of PDP and the Adebutu, in the build-up to the governorship election, where money in hundreds of millions was given to him to work for the candidate of the PDP, Mr Ladi Adebutu, against the party that gave him a ticket to represent his senatorial district at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Otunba benga Daniel was tracked and discovered to have led the PDP machinery that worked for Ladi Adebutu in gun East with attendant propaganda instruments led by Daniel’s prominent aides against our candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, without any rebuttal from Daniel himself.

“It is no more news that Otunba Gbenga Daniel consciously collapsed the remnant of his political structure for Ladi Adebutu and worked against the APC that gave him a ticket and also sponsored his election.

“It is now obvious that the original notion behind the defection of Governor Gbenga Daniel into APC in 2021 was to deceptively secure the ticket of our party having realized the PDP was no more popular in his domain and could not win any credible election, then to later serve as a mole to destroy our party to the advantage of his original party, the PDP.

“It is against this backdrop that we call on the national leadership of our great party to demand for immediate suspension of Otunba Gbenga Daniel from our party, the APC, and strip him of every privilege of membership.

“We also demand that the national leadership should ask Otunba Gbenga Daniel to refund every kobo he got from the party to prosecute his election and further decide the appropriate action against him as stipulated by our constitution with regard to such anti-party tendencies”.

