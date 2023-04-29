Anti-Party: Aivoji, deputy remain suspended –Olaifa

Sunday Olaifa, vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos West and a member of the State Working Committee of the party, is insisting that he is the Acting Chairman of the party. Olaifa said that what matters at the moment is the need to sanitise the party, adding that the embattled chairman of the party, Hon. Philips Olabode Aivoji and his Deputy, Hon. Tai Benedict, were involved in anti-party activities in the last general elections. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

What is the situation of things in the Lagos State chapter of the PDP at the moment?

I am not competing with anybody, Hon. Philips Aivoji can say whatever he likes, the decision is that of the national body in Abuja as we speak. I am not competing with anybody. You can imagine the state chairman of the party sending messages to the party chairmen at the local government levels to go and vote for the candidate of another political party without any formal meeting or agreement. I am a member of the State Working Committee of the party. There was no time we sat down and agreed to that. So, I’m not angry with anybody. I told them I am not fighting for anything, but we must sanitise the party. My own is not about somebody collecting any money, it is about sanitising the party.

But Hon. Philips Aivoji said that those who removed him have no power to do so.

He even addressed the press on the matter, saying that he remains the chairman of the party in the state. He said that you just gathered some people together to remove him and impose yourself as the chairman of the party, what can you say about this?

The State Secretary of the party that wants to be the friend of both the senior and junior wives, as they say is a witness to what happened, the meeting took place right in his office at the secretariat of the party. My take is that some people, including myself, cannot fold our hands and allow this level of anti-party activities to continue. See Ade Dosunmu that chaired the Presidential Logistics Committee of the party, he moved to the ruling party before the gubernatorial election. Is that not high level of impunity? Ask him whether he actually sent his Special Adviser or Personal Assistant or whoever to send messages out that people should go and vote for the governorship candidate of another party in the election or not. Ask him that at what point did we sit down at the level of the State Working Committee and took that decision? He did all that he did because he asked the Governorship Candidate of the Party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, to buy a house for him on Banana Island, or Lekki in Lagos or wherever, which he did not do, he now said that he had turned his back on him. I am not fighting for anything, the Almighty God has blessed me to the level that I can sustain and maintain my family. God has not stopped doing this, He has just started, I am a contented human being. I am not fighting for anything. But anti-party activities cannot continue at that level. Aivoji said that Abuja asked him to do what he did, but the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party said ‘no,’ that it was not true. I am sure you know that a chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Bode George, came out in support of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state for the election. I don’t have any personal issue with the state party chairman; they shared money everytime, that is not my business.

How will you react to the allegation that the Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Jandor did not make recourse to the party during the campaign and that he did not carry the leaders and elders of the party along?

I have told you, I am not a spokesperson for the Governorship Candidate of the party. If anybody has issues with him, either positive or negative, it’s between him and the candidate. What we are talking about is not about the Governorship candidate. it’s about sanitising the party. The party has a constitution, and it has a procedure. It happened in Benue State, and in Rivers State, once you are suspended by your ward and you are the Chairman at the state level and the case is in court and the court says you remain suspended until the case is decided by the court, the next party organ that will take decision is the State Working Committee because there must not be a vacuum or are we going to have a vacuum? Ask him when last did Abuja communicate with him; either through letter or otherwise, and address him as Chairman since the matter went to court. It’s not about Jandor, it’s not about whether he has any issue with the party leadership or whatever. What we are saying is that we have a constitutional duty as the State Working Committee to take decisions and get the party moving.

As it stands now, what is the position of Abuja on the matter?

You don’t have to be in a hurry about that. The groom should not be in a hurry to receive his wife, they would still be together soon. The decision of Abuja is final and I told you I am not disputing anything. I have been the Chairman of 10 local governments in the party and I don’t know where they share any money they bring from Abuja. But we are addressing anti-party, and high-level misbehavior. Do you know when one or two issues came up, I called Aivoji, but he didn’t pick my calls. I called Femi, his PA, to tell him to return my call that I had been calling him, and the PA wondered if I had any issue with him and I said no. He then said that he would get him for me so that we could talk, and he asked when I was coming. It was later Soji, the state secretary started something else. Ask the state Youth Leader, Dare, who called him, whether he would say it was Olaifa or Soji. So what else do you want me to say? Ask Soji whether he agreed to the motion moved at the meeting that in view of the court case that the state Chairman and the Deputy should step aside, ask him whether he raised any objection on the first motion. The second motion was that the State Vice Chairman from the West, being the Senatorial District, where the State Chairman come from, should take over in Acting capacity, ask Soji whether he supported the Motion or not. So, we have all the evidence. I don’t like discussing issues like this in the media, I would rather ask the National body in Abuja to decide.

Is this not part of the reason the party did not have a good outing at the polls, may be you should have resolved your issues before the elections? Which issues are we talking about?

For instance, the likes of Chief Bode George were campaigning for Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour …

That was an issue for the national body to handle; we had the G20 and some people supporting some other candidates that were not in the party. We are not in a position to resolve that. Which issue did we have at the state level?

But, one would have expected the state chairman of the party to work for the governorship candidate of the party

…As a member of the executive of the party, you just saw a message, where your state chairman is directing members of the party to go and work for another party, how would you feel. He sent a message to the Chairman of the party in Oshodi/Isolo, Hon. Gbenga Adegbesan, Chairman of the Local Government Chairmen of the party in the state, who went to post it on their forum, which they call; G20. He told the party chairmen to support the candidate of the Labour Party. They showed me the message Adegbesan posted on their platform. You should ask Aivoji at what time did we sit down at the State Working Committee level to agree on that. I know how many people called me and I told them what I am telling you now. Even if the national body told him to do this, what is the next thing for him to do at the state?

If they passed such message to him, he ought to call the members of the State Working Committee and meet with them. Ask him, when that was done? About nine days to the election, which was Friday March 10, some of us, more than 10 members of the State Working Committee and non-members, went to see Dr. Ogunkelu, the Chairman of the BOT of the party, when we heard the rumour abour coalition with the Labour Party. We told him about the rumour that some people wanted to work with Labour Party. Dr. Ogunkelu said that Hon. Aivoji came to him to tell him that people outside were saying that the Labour Party and the PDP should work together in Lagos State to defeat the APC. Aivoji was the one that went to meet Ogunkelu, the man did not go to him.