Anti-party: Onyeama’s loyalists to face APC disciplinary panel

Seven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State loyal to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama will face disciplinary panel for refusing to withdraw suit against the party and some of its chieftains.

 

Consequently, the national secretariat of the party under the interim leadership of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has directed the Enugu State Chapter of the party to set up a three-man disciplinary panel to quiz the affected persons with a view to possibly slamming suspension on the erring members.

 

The state Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who disclosed this to journalists on yesday in Enugu while announcing a three – man disciplinary committee assured that the seven concerned members will be given a fair hearing.

 

The committee is headed by the Enugu East zonal  Vice chairman of the party, Chief Anike Nwoga, while other members are Chief Benson Eze and Barr. Anayo Nebe, the legal Adviser to the state chapter of the party, who will serve as secretary.

 

Nwoye recalled that the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, had on the 25th of June 2020, passed a resolution, directing all its members across the country not to institute any court action and to withdraw pending cases in court in other to explore its internal conflict resolution mechanism, “but unfortunately, the seven Enugu members flouted the instruction.

 

The seven erring members led by one Deacon Okey Ogbodo, who is laying claim to the leadership of the party in the state, belongs to the Foreign Affairs Minister’s group that have been opposing the Dr. Nwoye’s led executive since after the last state and local government congresses of the party.

 

 

They had refused to withdraw the pending case they filed at the Federal Court of Appeal Enugu, against the national leadership of the APC and the Dr. Nwoye led Executive.

The letter of the national leadership of the party, signed by the Head, legal Services Barrister, Dare Oketade containing the directive to set up the three-man panel, sighted by Our Correspondent in Enugu reads, “The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provision of Article (21), of the party’s constitution against its members in your state chapter who flouted the directive of NEC.

